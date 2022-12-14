LYEF Wellness Launches a Complete Wellness Platform

New Delhi, December 14th, 2022: On the occasion of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo organized by the World Ayurveda Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Ayush, GoI, at Goa, LYEF Wellness launched a Comprehensive Wellness Platform, www.lyef.in and a Mobile Health Application. The wellness platform will provide Ayurveda solutions for holistic health for the Body, Mind, and Spirit.

The app available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store will harness the power of health insights from the Ayurveda experts who are impanelled with LYEF Wellness. The platform provides end-to-end solutions for well-being guidance, services, and self-checks. This includes services of Ayurveda Doctors, Wellness Councilors, Nutritionists, Sleep Therapists, Sound Therapists, Yoga & Meditation, and Life Coaching. These services will also provide an opportunity for Indian Ayurveda Doctors to be recognised across the globe for the safe and natural healing processes with age-old Ayurveda.

Talking about the launch, Sachit Subramanian, Co-founder of LYEF Wellness said,” Post COVID-19 pandemic, a large population is now actively seeking wellness products with the increased focus on personal health. However, there lurks an ambiguity around the best-suited products and an assurance of their effectiveness and zero side effects. We, at LYEF Wellness, are determined to bridge this gap through our newly launched Wellness Platform and mobile app. With our network of Ayurveda practitioners who provide wellness guidance and a rigid process at the backend responsible for the potency of the medicines, we fully guarantee the effectiveness and hence we think that that would be a great differentiator in the market.”

The platform also serves to spread awareness around wellness products and comprises a plethora of health blogs, videos, podcasts, and industry stories focusing on a range of topics including ayurveda, fitness, yoga, nutrition, meditation, and mindfulness.

Based on the philosophy of being in harmony with nature for attaining health and well-being, LYEF Wellness also announced the launch of 5 new nutraceutical products next month under the umbrella of its D2C business model. These products have been developed in partnership with the Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam, a 120-year-old Ayurveda institute based in Kerala, which is known to still use the traditional methods to make the Ayurveda medicines using the rigid processes as defined by the ancient scripts and practiced by the last 7 generations of Ayurveda physicians associated with them.

LYEF Wellness was launched as a D2C brand earlier this year and now is ready to move to offline stores shortly all over India besides being listed on leading e-commerce stores such as Amazon. The Company is also in the process of listing on Amazon US ecomm site besides exploring markets in Germany, the UK, Japan, the Middle East, Singapore & Australia.

