LYEF Wellness launches Operations in India

New Delhi, August 2022: LYEF Wellness, a nutraceutical product and services brand, announced its launch in the Indian market today. LYEF wellness aims to introduce a pipeline of innovation in the food supplement category by using a combination of unique ingredients and centuries of Ayurvedic expertise. As a part of its holistic approach toward mind, body, and spirit, the brand also provides online Ayurvedic consultation with its panel of Expert Ayurveda Practitioners.

Committed to promoting natural healing & health based on the ancient secrets of Ayurveda, LYEF wellness has initially come up with a product range encompassing immune health, digestive health, weight management, skin health, diabetes management and bone & joint health. Its products cater to ever-evolving nutritional needs with changing lifestyles and life stages.

Talking about the venture, Ms Dharmishtha Goenka, Founder/CEO, of LYEF Wellness said,” Our fast-paced life has resulted in negligence of our nutritional needs and an increased dependency on medicines. And with various fad diet trends, there is no right guidance to bring back the balance to the lifestyle. So, at LYEF Wellness, we wanted to create a platform to take people on a Health journey towards a Healthy destination. We do this by offering products based on 5000-year-old knowledge of healing humans through Ayurveda, which helps to inculcate an organic way of lifestyle in the form of easy hack food supplies.” She added,” We also believe in providing the proper health guidance to each individual who chooses us, with the help of our panel of professional Ayurveda experts.”

The brand’s USP is its strong backbone of centuries of research and development of Ayurveda formulations that come with an assurance of being effective and safe. These formulations follow the ancient scripts as laid down by our ancestors which include a lot of rigid manual processes that are fully environmentally sustainable, potent and hence highly effective.

The product range will be available on LYEF’s official website https://lyef.in/. They plan to eventually launch on digital platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and other popular Ecomm portals