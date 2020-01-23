Lyla Blanc perfume launches first store in India with 300 exclusive products

Lyla Blanc, the house of aromatic perfumes has inaugurated their first ever store in Masjid Bunder, Mumbai, India. The Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store is located at Shop no 4, Mustafa Mansion, 101-109, Bhandari Street (Chakla Street), Masjid Bunder West. Being in the center of a fragrance market in Mumbai and having a wide range of more than 300 scents, gives Lyla Blanc an edge over the rest. Lyla Blanc is one of the few fragrance brands in India to have their own store showcasing their own perfumes for men and women.

Speaking on this occasion, Arif Fazlani, Managing Director of Lyla Blanc said, “We are delighted to achieve a milestone in our journey by launching our first ever store in India. We pledge to cater to our loyal and new customers alike. Lyla Blanc offers you affordable deodorants as well as luxury perfumes while maintaining our international standards, Lyla Blanc is the one-stop perfume store for everyone. We at the Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store are committed to create a whole new experience that will help our customers to discover new fragrances, like never before. We aim to open many more of our own stores in the near future.”

The store showcases perfumes ranging from their luxury fragrances to their everyday scents and it even exhibits their halal certified collection. The Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store is a big achievement and a stepping stone in a long journey and it aims to create their presence in each and every city throughout the country.

Some of Lyla Blanc’s popular and best-selling fragrances are Naughty Girl, Afzal, Retro, Black Velvet, Versatile, Eternity, Chrome, Blue Crush, Glamour and Explorer, Royal Touch Copper, Gold and Silver variants.