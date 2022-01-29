M C Agrawal of SAIL appointed mjunction Chairman

Hyderabad, 28th January 2022: Mr Mahesh Chand Agrawal, Executive Director (Sales & International Trade Division) of SAIL, has been appointed Chairman of mjunction services limited, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company. He takes the mantle from outgoing Chairman Mr Rajiv Mukerji of Tata Steel.

Mr Agrawal holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Malviya National Institute of Technology (formerly Malviya Regional Engineering College) in Jaipur.

He has held several key positions in SAIL over the last several years and has been a Director with mjunction for the last one year.