M.I.T.R.O.N — Ready to Have Some Fun?!

While one requires no actual real reason to pay their friends a visit, there are many unconventional reasons why visiting friends for no reason at all, could also be fun or even become addictive. Mitron is one such place in town (it has five outlets for you to choose from), that is hitting the right notes of friendship, fun, and frolic with its mixology and culinary offerings.

It did not take long for Mitron to become the favorite place in town to enjoy the friendly vibe at all times. Mitron is a 4-year-old brand that took off in 2018. Be it friendship or finance, handling bonds with care and trust remains at the core of their ideology. This modest philosophy inspired Mitron to take the liberty of creation. Creation of a space that fosters bonding and friendship in all its glory. A space that enables patrons to build, connect and exchange in a non-traditional ambiance and in an informal set-up. Building memories, connecting with their dear ones or peer and exchanging ideas, and thoughts, all through that one magical premise of friendship, that was the beginning of M.I.T.R.O.N.

Mitron’s wide array of Pan Asian, Continental, and Indian cuisines makes it the first choice for families to dine, a favorite hang-out place for friends, and the best venue to throw a party. Their signature dishes include Asian Barbeque Cottage Cheese, Laksa Soup, Edamame Truffle Dimsum, Philadelphia Salmon Roll (Sushi), Burmese Chicken Salad, Tiger Chilli Chicken, Fish Kasundi Tikka, and Spicy XO Prawns.

According to Mr. Gaurav Shetty, the owner of Mitron, “ We sell happiness sealed in exclusive bottles, at discounted prices, all day, every day, throughout the year!”. More than anything they make it a point for the friends to create new memories with their ‘mitrons’ at Mitrons.

Mitron offers and promotes its motto, “Bigger the group, bigger the discount”. They also serve seasonal specials and innovative promotional offers.

Other than the four outlets they already have in Mumbai, at Bandra, Thane, Kandivalli, Andheri and Fort they plan to open one more outlets in January 2023 in Navi Mumbai. Post that, they plan to expand all over India and even overseas.

Mitron has Hip-Hop, commercial and Bollywood nights to keep their guests occupied with a great ambiance. They also have live music performances once a week and during Sunday brunches.

Mitron is an all-day dining place. Although it started out being a place that’s comfortable and cozy, where a group of friends could come to relax, presently they have all types of groups coming in to hang out. It has become a place for friends who like to meet for coffee and a go-to place for a group of friends that likes to party. If you haven’t visited Mitron yet, you should visit the one nearest to you and join the year-round festivities, and if you have visited one outlet, then it is time for you to visit the other three outlets and try out once.

IG Link: https://www.instagram.com/mitronbarcafe/

Locations:

Mitron Bar & Cafe , Linking Road , Crystal Shoppers Paradise Mumbai, Maharashtra 20, Opposite State Bank of India, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Hutatma Chowk Mumbai, Maharashtra 8th floor, Oriana Business Park, Road Number 22, Neheru Nagar, Wagle Industrial Estate , Mumbai, Maharashtra Thane Shree Gokul Garden, Western Express Hwy, Kandivali, Nabard Nagar, Saraf Chaudhary Nagar, Kandivali Mumbai, Maharashtra Saki Naka Junction, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Timing: All-day dining

Price: Starting from Rs.500/- for food

Website: https://l.instagram.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmitroncafe.com%2F&e=ATOaMQ50MxWQq-g1rW0iEcm1hdvHHjHmamAp3h0FcLmRo280uWs-KT8U1AFRXGG5II1SEzuxx67JzC8Ph_0v-g&s=1