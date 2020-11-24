M3M alongwith Medanta launches eClinic and Nursing Station for the residents of M3M Golfestate

In continuation of providing world-class facilities to its residents, M3M along with Medanta launched mobile clinic and nursing unit within the upscale M3M Golfestate condominium, based out of sector 65, Gurugram. This facility will cater to the medical needs of residents by connecting them with Medanta’s super-specialist doctors through remote consultation. Residents will have access to immediate healthcare advice and treatment while ensuring the patient’s safety.

The eClinic was inaugurated by Mr. Pankaj Bansal, Director M3M along with Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta. The eClinic has provided the residents of the society with trained medical staff, support for medical emergency and virtual consultations.

“M3M has been at the forefront of providing best-in-class facilities to its prolific residents and to this end we are glad to partner with a world-class hospital-like Medanta for bringing quality healthcare at the doorstep of our residents during these unprecedented times. The eClinic will support the medical needs of residents to ensure essential and specialised care for all,” added Mr. Pankaj Bansal.

Launching the eClinic, Dr. Naresh Trehan said, “Medanta is strongly committed to providing safe and quality healthcare to citizens. As the global pandemic continues to be a threat, we must ensure no one suffers because of poor access to treatment. Our flagship eClinic and Nursing Unit initiative is a step towards strengthening this commitment. The Medanta eClinic will enable residents of the M3M Golfestate to get specialised medical care in a safe and convenient environment.’’

This initiative has been spearheaded by Residents of M3M Golfestate (Dr Ruchika Anand, Mr Sanu Kapila and Ms Praveen) and Supported by Facility Management Team M/s Abante Integrated Facility Management & IHMS Team.