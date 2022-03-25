M3M Foundation awards Lakshya scholarships to emerging players from various parts of India under Lakshya program

Gurugram: A beacon of hope for emerging athletes, M3M Foundation today launched its flagship ‘Lakshya- Udaan Hauslon’ Ki program to support the country’s talented youngsters in the field of arts and sports. Giving wings to their dreams, the Foundation awarded Lakshya scholarships to them during the grand launch ceremony held at Club Elevate, M3M Golfestate in Sector 65, Gurugram.

The athletes were felicitated in the august presence of former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma, former footballer Baichung Bhutia, para-athlete Deepa Malik, Haryana Football and Gymnastics Association President Suraj Pal Ammu, kabaddi player Anoop Kumar, Kho kho player Neeraj, inline hockey player Sanjana Yadav, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation and other dignitaries.

“M3M Foundation has always championed the cause of encouraging children in the field of arts and sports. We fully understand that sports players have access to very limited resources for training and for many of them, the challenges are even bigger. We have been actively running various initiatives and are confident that this newly launched program will achieve its objectives successfully. We are delighted to receive immense support from everyone and want to thank the eminent dignitaries and personalities for acknowledging our efforts,” said Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Realizing that making a career in the field of sports and arts comes with many roadblocks, the ‘Lakshya-Udaan Hauslo’ Ki program will bridge the existing gaps and act as a pillar to support their dreams of talented youngsters. The foundation has identified many children and youth through a rigorous process from different parts of India and those selected were awarded the Lakshya scholarships this year in 7 sports including kabaddi, pole vault, football, wrestling, table tennis, badminton, and lawn tennis.

The unique program supports the growth and advancement of talented children along with youth from socio-economically weaker sections of society, to hone their skills in sports and arts. It will be helping them to participate in state, national, and international levels of competitions and aims to ignite the passion for sports and arts among children and youth.

The M3M Foundation has always stepped ahead to lend a helping hand to the deserving across sectors and this unique initiative is already receiving applause from all corners.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; working towards bringing equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The Foundation envisions growth and development for all through support to government initiatives and proactive steps in the developmental regime. The Foundation is determined to bring development across all sections of society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The Foundation’s prime focus is on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform rural lifestyle.