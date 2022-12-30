M3M Foundation distributes warm clothes to over 20,000 migrant workers and the homeless as a part of the ‘Share for Care’ initiative

Gurugram, December 2022: Celebrating New Year with the families of migrant workers and the homeless, the M3M Foundation distributed over 20,000 warm clothes and blankets under the ‘Share for Care’ initiative in Gurugram.

The distribution of blankets & sweaters to people who spend their nights on the sides of the road. The distribution was done at different locations of Delhi NCR which includes Bus stand of Sheetla Mata Mandir, Iffco Chowk, Sec-4 Basai road, Patodhi chowk, Sohna road Sec-83,84, Miracle Garden, Mangar Land site, Vatika Chowk sec-55,56, NHS to Patodhi road, Sec-86, Rajender Park, Gurgaon Faridabad Road, sec-65, Roadside Slums, Sec-89, Sec-113, Wazirabad road, Village Tigra and Chamanpura Village.

The Earth Saviours Foundation, Guru Vishram Vridh Ashram, and Bhai Kanhaiya Manav Sewa Trust, among others, collaborated with the foundation to donate sweaters and blankets. The distribution drive was also conducted with the support of M3M Corporate teams, DC Office Gurugrm, Haryana CSR trust team, Ms. Anika Bansal, Mr. Piyush Bansal, Mr. Yashpal Yadav, Mr. Amit Raj, Ms. Kanchan Madan, Mr. Davinder Singh Malik, Mr. Navdeep, and the foundation team.

The week-long annual donation drive had been active at various locations where the migrant population is there in Gurugram and Delhi NCR and supported people to ease their hardships during the harsh weather conditions. A total of 15,000 sweaters and 5000 blankets were donated to those in need.

A migrant worker said, “I thank M3M Foundation for supporting us in these difficult times. It becomes extremely difficult, especially for women and children at night. These warm clothes will be of great use to us.”

“Happiness comes from helping others, by being with others in the time of crisis. Thousands of candles can only be lit with a single candle through sharing. “Share for Care” initiative under our program Kartavya is a step forward for spreading joy through helping those in need,” said Dr. Payal Kanodia (Trustee, M3M Foundation).

M3M Foundation, under its ‘Kartavya’ program, eases people’s suffering and supports communities in times of crisis. The “Share for Care” initiative is a part of this program.

It is to be known that the “Share for Care” initiative is an effort towards sharing happiness and the initiative was initiated by M3M Foundation’s founder Late Sh. Lal Chand Bansal Ji and is continued for many years now.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards equitable development with a vision of a brighter India. Its main areas are education, environment, health, disaster management, and socio-economic development. The Foundation believes in adopting an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustaining program.

Other than Kartavya, M3M Foundation’s “iMpower” program is an initiative for the holistic development of the families of migrant workers. “Lakshya”, is a program to nurture young talent in sports, especially amongst marginalized sections of society. “Sankalp” is an initiative towards environment conservation. Committed to ensuring youth entrepreneurship and employability through “Kaushal Sambal.” Tapping SDG-4, addressing the core issue of inaccessible and unaffordable education through “Saakshar.” “Mashaal” is an initiative to create change makers aligned with SDG 2030. A step towards integrated village development and empowerment through “Sarvoday.”