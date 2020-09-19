M3M Foundation embarks on an initiative to rehabilitate Bihar flood victims

Gurugram, 19th September 2020: M3M Foundation, a philanthropic arm of M3M Group, has embarked on an initiative to rehabilitate flood victims in the East Champaran district of Bihar. As a part of this initiative called Kartavya, M3M Foundation, in collaboration with Rise Always Welfare Society (RAWS),

facilitates reconstruction and redevelopment of houses as well as the provision of a gas stove for at least thirty families in the East Champaran district, Bihar. Fifteen houses have already been constructed at Bhaja Tola, East Sareya, West Sareya, Matiarwa, Bankat and Majharia in East Champaran district.

“The rural community in the East Champaran district has been hard hit by floods. As a responsible organization, we stand with them in his hour and are committed to supporting them through financial as well as psychological means,” said Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Currently, the districts of East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Saran are reeling under the impact of floods with all major rivers maintaining a rising trend. The floods have affected 81.59 lakh people across 16 districts besides damaged standing crops spanning across 7.5 lakh hectares. RAWS, a non-governmental organization has been actively spearheading rehabilitation efforts in Bihar. Both M3M Foundation and RAWS have joined hands to extend economic and psychological support to flood victims.

“Bihar floods have severely impacted the population especially the vulnerable section of society. As

conscious citizens, it is our ethical responsibility to empathize and support them in whichever way we can. This initiative will not only help these communities in rebuilding their lives but also exemplify the significance of sustainable living as a prudent way forward,” said Mr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Chairman, RAWS.

These houses are being constructed out of bamboo that is known for its sustainability and resilience as a construction material. The sheets of bamboos were made at one location for constructing the wall of these huts. Later, these sheets are transported to the locations where beneficiaries reside, to be combined with cement sheets.

“We are grateful to M3M Foundation & RAWS in helping us to rebuild our lives after the floods. The

floods amid COVID-19 have exacerbated our situation but this initiative has given us a ray of hope,” said Baleshwar Mishra, a beneficiary in West Sareya.

M3M Foundation is working towards bringing an equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustained program.

In the past year, the Foundation has undertaken many initiatives in this direction. It has launched ‘iMpower’ an education and skill development initiative that aims to build a community-led Worksite Upliftment Programme for construction workers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it launched a project called ‘Kartavya’ to provide food and essential sanitation items to construction workers and families. To date, it has helped two lakhs of stranded people with ration and other essentials. It is reachingout to 3000 people daily under the project.

In the area of education, its work includes disbursal of liberal scholarships under its project ‘Sakshar’ to the financially deprived students and empowering the marginalized section of the society with basic digital literacy skills. In another initiative called ‘Sarvodya’, M3M Foundation plans to support and facilitate 13 villages of Odisha to become self-sustainable in the next three years.