M3M Foundation felicitated by Hon’ble Shri Bandaru Dattatraya Governor of Haryana for “Best CSR practices during Covid-19”

Gurugram, 15th August, 2021: Hob’ble Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatraya unfurled the national flag at the Tau Devi Lal stadium to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. During the function, he also felicitated a number of corporates for their contribution to society.

M3M Foundation was felicitated with the Award for “Best CSR practices during COVID-19” by Governor of Haryana, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.



On this occasion, Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Governor of Haryana, DC Gurugram and the District Administration, Gurugram for recognizing our efforts in serving the nation during Covid-19. There couldn’t be a better day than this to get felicitated for our efforts.”

M3M Foundation has been actively working for the betterment of society with its efforts in improving health, education, livelihood and environment. During the pandemic, it provided relief to over 2 lakh people across the country and also ensured medical support to people of Gurgaon by establishing a Covid Care Center(400 beds) with the help of district administration. The Foundation believes that positive endeavors like these will greatly help in protecting the society against a possible 3rd wave of coronavirus for overall safety and well-being.