M3M Foundation in association with Health Department, Gurugram organises 2-day free vaccination camp in Gurugram

Gurugram 1st October 2021: To safeguard everyone against a possible 3rd wave of Corona and make India a Covid-free nation soon, M3M Foundation in association with the Health Department, Gurugram organised a 2-day free Covid vaccination camp at M3M Urbana Parking area, Gurugram. This initiative was a part of the 3-day mega vaccination drive organised by the Health Department, Gurugram. In this camp, more than 200 beneficiaries above 18 years of age received the second doses of Covishield vaccine.

“I want to thank the Health Department, Gurugram and the volunteers for supporting us in successfully providing vaccines to the beneficiaries. We hope our small contributions ensure that India achieves its vaccination target early so that our nation becomes Covid-free as soon as possible,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Moreover, the foundation also organized ‘Jan Swasthya Chetna Yatra’ with support from Aide et Action (an international development organization) and Health Department, Tauru, Haryana Government. It received an overwhelming response from all corners. The 20-day campaign which was held between 12-31 August 2021 was focused on ramping up vaccination and shedding vaccine-related hesitancy among communities in 64 villages.

M3M Foundation has been actively working for the betterment of society with its efforts in improving health, education, livelihood, and environment. During the pandemic, it provided relief to over 2 lakh people across the country and also ensured medical support to the people of Gurugram by establishing a Covid Care Center with the help of district administration. The Foundation believes that positive endeavors like these will greatly help in protecting the society against a possible 3rd wave of coronavirus.