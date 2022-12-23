M3M Foundation in association with MCG and GMDA renovates and redeveloped Palada Pond for Rainwater Harvesting

Gurugram, December 2022: Today, when we all express concern about the environment, the first thing that comes to our mind is how to save the environment. Water, forest, and land are essential to balance the ecosystem in nature. In cities like Gurgaon, it’s seen that during monsoon due to heavy rain the cities’ underpasses are chocked and flooded. M3M Foundation in association with MCG and GMDA has decided to solve this by rainwater harvesting. Keeping this in mind, the pond at Palada in Gurugram has been given a new look under the Sankalp programme of the M3M Foundation. Which was inaugurated today by the former Mayor of Gurugram, Madhu Azad, in the presence of Additional CEO, GMDA, Subhash Yadav, Trustee of the M3M Foundation, Dr. Payal Kanodia, President of the M3M Foundation, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, and other members of the Foundation.

Around 9.5 million liters of rainwater can be collected properly in this pond, which will help increase the groundwater level in Gurugram. It may be noted that M3M Foundation has also signed an agreement with GMDA and Municipal Corporation Gurugram to renovate a pond at Palada. Now the pond has been given shape, and its further work is still going on and will be finalised soon. The revival of the pond is a commendable effort by the M3M Foundation to meet the challenges of climate change. On this occasion, saplings were also planted on the banks of the pond.

Today, where on one hand the environment is being deeply affected by industries and other reasons, on the other hand, the greenery is gradually disappearing. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of every citizen of the country to protect the environment in every possible way.

Speaking about this redevelopment project, Mr. Subhash Yadav, Additional CEO of GMDA, said, “We have signed an MoU with the M3M Foundation to work together on environmental activities. We started from Darbaripur, where we worked for a biodiversity park. Additionally, today we reconstructed and renovated a pond at Palada Village and carried out a plantation along the pond bed. I am very thankful to the M3M Foundation for this initiative. Along with the M3M Foundation, we will work on the betterment of the environment. On the occasion of the inauguration, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee of the M3M Foundation, said, “The M3M Foundation, along with GMDA and MCG, has made a small contribution by reviving the pond at Palda, Gurugram. This effort of the Foundation will continue under the Sankalp program. The Foundation has undertaken several programmes to bring about socio-economic transformation in rural India, and as a responsible organization, we endeavour to take forward all efforts to address environmental issues and climate change challenges.”

Pic Source: PR Professionals