M3M Foundation inks MoU with Zimbabwe based Angel of hope foundation to work towards various sustainable development goals

Gurugram: 6th May 2022: A MoU (Memorandum of understanding) was signed between M3M Foundation, India and Angel of Hope foundation, Zimbabwe at Hotel Maurya Shereton, New Delhi.

Both the entities signed the MoU with the core intent to collaboratively address the welfare and empowerment of women and children. Along with this, they would also be focussing on the sustainability issues aligned with sustainable development goals on eradicating poverty and inequality.

Angel of Hope Foundation, founded by Her excellency, Ms. Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, is a Zimbabwe based organization, with the ardent mission to support the needy and vulnerable in the society through providing access to healthcare, social services, education and economic empowerment initiatives with emphasis on women, youth and children.

M3M Foundation, on the other end is an organisation diligently working towards bringing an equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter nation, under the leadership of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, the entity envisions growth and development by ensuring the resources required for marginalized communities where every individual is empowered and equipped to reach their maximum potential.

Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, president, M3M Foundation signed the MOU on behalf of M3M Foundation and Her excellency, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, the first lady of Zimbabwe performed the aforementioned formality representing Angel of Hope Foundation.

Expressing her gratitude on this note, Dr. Payal Kanodia, trustee, M3M Foundation stated, “ The vision and mission of both the foundations are aligned towards strengthening the socio-economic status of the vulnerable population through empowering them with various community-based initiatives and we are happy to partner in the holistic development of the same.”

She also thanked Dr. Asif Iqbal, President, ITEO (Indian Economic Trade Organisation) and Shailendra Jain, Trade Commissioner, Zimbabwe, ZITC (Zimbabwe India Trade Council) for duly facilitating this occasion.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; working towards bringing equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The Foundation envisions growth and development for all through support to government initiatives and proactive steps in the developmental regime. The Foundation is determined to bring development across all sections of society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The Foundation’s prime focus is on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform a rural lifestyle.