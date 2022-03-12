M3M Foundation installs medical oxygen plant at Civil Hospital Narwana in Haryana

Jind, Haryana, 12th march 2022: M3M foundation today announced that it has installed a Medical Oxygen Generation Plant at Civil Hospital, Narwana, Jind Haryana under the foundation’s flagship programme “kartavya” to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure. The medical oxygen generation plant will generate 200 LPM oxygen per day.

The oxygen plant at Civil Hospital, Narwana, Jind, Haryana was inaugurated by Sh. Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM Haryana. Amongst other dignitaries MLA, Ramniwas Surjakheda, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President, M3M Foundation and Dr. Manoj Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Jind graced the occasion.

The plant has the capacity to produce 200 liters of oxygen per minute with an electric load of 35 kW. With the commissioning of this plant, continuous oxygen supply will be available on 60 beds in the hospital. This supply will be freely available in the Emergency Services Room, Child Treatment Services Room and the established COVID 19 Room of the hospital.

The oxygen plant will support the hospital in becoming self-sufficient towards handling critical cases requiring oxygen support and eliminate dependence on cryogenic tankers to transport oxygen from distant locations.

Commenting at the inauguration Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “M3M Foundation is committed to nation-building. As part of our continued endeavor to serve the community the foundation has taken this initiative of installing the medical oxygen plant at the civil hospital with the support of CMO Jind and SMO Narwana. The foundation’s initiative is in line with Government of India’s National Health Mission. Through “Kartavya” the foundation has always thrived towards welfare of the society.”

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained programmes.