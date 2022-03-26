M3M Foundation keeps security guard Devraj’s Olympic dream alive with Lakshya scholarship

Bhilwara, Rajasthan: It takes lots of hard work and struggles to keep the dreams alive. This is entirely true for talented pole vaulter Devraj Singh who came to Delhi from Mali Khera—a village in Bhilwara, Rajasthan with a dream of representing India at the Olympics. A poor financial condition was making it tough for him to make his ends meet and the job of the security guard wasn’t enough to support his training. Lockdown was a double whammy and all his hopes neared an end until he found a helping hand from M3M Foundation which is now supporting his training under its newly launched Lakshya program and keeping his Olympics dream alive.

Along with his dreams and passion for the game, he is also carrying the responsibilities of his family. With struggles of staying in the metro, he didn’t get the required support from the sports institutes. However, he didn’t stop and continued his hard work. Ultimately, his dreams took flight when M3M Foundation identified his talent and awarded its Lakshya scholarship for his excellent performance in the game.

Devraj Singh, excited about getting the scholarship, said, “I want to be a good pole vault player but face many challenges in daily life due to the poor financial condition of my family. With a scholarship from M3M Foundation, I will now focus on sports without any challenge and try to do well. I thank the M3M Foundation for this initiative.”

Devraj Singh was awarded the scholarship by Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation, during a program organized at Club Elevate, M3M Golf Estate, Gurugram, Haryana. Former Indian footballer – Bhaichung Bhutia, Para Olympic medalist – Deepa Malik, former Indian cricketer – Chetan Sharma, Kabaddi player – Anoop Kumar, Kho Kho player – Neeraj Goyat, and other guests were present in this program. In this program, a total of 12 young players from different states of the country were given scholarships.

On this occasion, Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “It is our effort in the field of sports and we want to support the needy players of the country through the Lakshya program. I wish Devraj Singh all the best for his successful career.”