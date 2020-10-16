M3M Foundation launches ‘SAAKSHAR’ programme to award scholarships to marginalized students

M3M Foundation has launched a key initiative ‘Saakshar’ to support the students hailing from marginalized sections of society by providing them scholarships. Under this initiative, 4000 children in a year will be awarded scholarships, enabling them to continue education and build their careers. Launched via online platforms, the program covers beneficiaries from primary to higher education levels. These children will also be given elementary digital literacy skills under this programme.

Ms. Abha Singh, Advocate, Social Activist and Former Civil Servant was the Guest of Honour on this occasion. Mr Roop Bansal, Director, M3M awarded scholarships to 45 students in the gracious presence of dignitaries such as Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, Aishwarya Bansal, Trustee, M3M Foundation, Mohit Chadha, Managing Trustee, M3M Foundation, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Director – Livelihood Education at Aide et Action International, Smt. Radhika Anand, Founder of Plantology, Ms. Seema Kaushik, Deputy Director, Department of Employment, Haryana, KC Pant, CEO, Raasta NGO, and Prof. Sudhir Sinha, IRMA, Founder Director – CSR Inc, & Founder Trustee – CSR Foundation. All of them shared their strategic insights on the role of education in empowering the marginalized sections and shaping the growth trajectory of the Indian economy.

“Education is a key enabler to holistic empowerment. This initiative aims to support students hailing from marginalized sections of the society by awarding them scholarships, to cover the expenses of their education. Currently, M3M Foundation has identified 300 children to whom scholarship would be provided. ‘Saakshar’ programme also entails a component to impart basic digital literacy skills to these children. As a responsible organization, we are committed to addressing inequality in access to education by supporting the vulnerable section of the society,” said Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

“Right to education is a fundamental right. I would like to congratulate M3M Foundation for this noble initiative. This initiative will ensure that none of these children are deterred from continuing their education on account of financial hardships and lack of a support system,” said Ms. Abha Singh, Advocate, Social Activist and Former Civil Servant.

Shantanu Tyagi, who received a scholarship to pursue M.Tech from IIT Delhi said, “M3M Foundation has provided me a scholarship which has solved significant financial challenges in my career. Thank you M3M Foundation for this necessary support.”

Also under SAAKSHAR, M3M Foundation has donated NCERT Books and 15 computers to NGO-Rasta for 300 girl-children. Moreover, CBSE Books were donated to Guru Nanak Dev Sansthan falls & Jay Gurukool Kids NGOs.

Recently, the Haryana Government inked MoU with M3M Foundation to facilitate students’ online preparation for government jobs. The MoU aligns with the Haryana government’s vision to link one lakh candidates to government jobs in two years. Within a month from signing the MoU with Haryana Govt., M3M Foundation has completed the first phase of the registration process under the initiative “Saksham Udaan”. The registration of remaining 30,000 students will be completed in two batches, by the end of this year.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing an equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained programmes.