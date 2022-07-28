M3M Foundation launches ‘Sankalp’, a program to boost nature conservation

Gurugram, 28 July 2022: To conserve the environment with protection of natural resources to attain sustainable ecosystem and spread awareness, the M3M Foundation has launched the program ‘Sankalp’ which was inaugurated by the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India, Rao Inderjit Singh on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day at Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram. To bring the natural resources back to their natural occurance, M3M Foundation with its ‘Sankalp’ program will work for nature conservation through water sources, land leveling, rainwater harvesting, and plantation in many villages of Tawadu (Nuh), Sohna, and Gurugram(Blocks). And within the next five years, targets have been set to complete these works in three phases.

On this occasion Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India, Rao Inderjit Singh, GMDA additional CEO Subhash Yadav, Surajpal Ammu, Vice President of Haryana Olympic Association and President of Haryana Gymnastics Association, Gurugram Mayor Madhu Azad, Roop Bansal, Director, M3M India, Trustee of M3M Foundation, Dr. Payal Kanodia, President of M3M Foundation Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, more than 250 farmers from Tauru, Sohna and Gurugram and Sarpanch of several blocks were the part of the event.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India, Rao Inderjit Singh appreciated the efforts of M3M Foundation towards building a sustainable future and wished them good luck for their future endeavors under the programme.

Nature has provided us with important components of life and its excessive exploitation with lead to its exhaustion. If today we will not move into conservation efforts, in the future the situation will be more frightening and there will be a danger for all the living beings on earth. The use of natural resources in a haphazard manner and not making any concerted effort to keep them right is a dangerous bell. For this, there should be collective efforts along with government efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “The objective of Sankalp program is to conserve natural resources as well as give a better future to the coming generations. Today, nature is being harmed through global warming, environmental pollution, water pollution, soil erosion, etc., along with all the living beings dependent on it are getting harmed. Keeping in view the seriousness of this issue, M3M Foundation is starting the program ‘Sankalp’ which is an effort to conserve our natural resources. This effort should be made by every citizen and institution moving forward. I express my gratitude to the Government of Haryana and Sir Syed Trust for their valuable support.”

The same MoU was shared with M3M Foundation, GMDA, and Sir Syed Trust, an organization specializing in this area, regarding this project. Since this program is already going on as a pilot project. More than 250 farmers who came from Tauru associated with this program participated and shared their experiences on land leveling and nursery. On this occasion, Sankalp theme song was launched and the children of iMpower academy gave a skit performance on Sankalp theme which enthralled the audience.

M3M Foundation aims to work for the next 5 years in the selected districts of Nuh and Gurugram. The program will ensure the rejuvenation of 100 ponds; construction of rainwater harvesting structures in 150 schools; construction of 500 different water conservation structures which will create around 15000 million litres of water storage capacity. Plantation of more than 2 lakh fruit and fodder trees in identified project villages of Tauru (Nuh), Sohna, and Gurugram (blocks). About 20000 acres of the area will be brought under natural farming which will benefit more than 10000 HH. The programme will be implemented in 3 Phases and in the first phase to implement this programme in 25 Villages foundation has partnered with Sir Syed Trust, an organisation having expertise in this field.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; working towards bringing equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The Foundation envisions growth and development for all through support to government initiatives and proactive steps in the developmental regime. The Foundation is determined to bring development across all sections of society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The Foundation’s prime focus is on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform a rural lifestyle.