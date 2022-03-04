M3M foundation organized the Safety Training Programme for Construction workers children On National Safety Day

Gurugram: Aligning to this year’s theme ‘Nurture young minds- Develop safety culture” on National Safety day today M3M foundation got oriented the team members of iMpower programme on the issues of child Safety at Construction sites and labour camps. These team members will now work with more than 200 children under iMpower Suraksha with the support of Swayam Education for ensuring their orientation towards their safety-related needs.



Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “Being a responsible organisation, we are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the safety of the underprivileged children and their families in Gurgaon. On this occasion, everyone should pledge to raise safety awareness, especially at construction sites to avoid any unwanted happenings. I want to thank everyone for their support and I also congratulate the team members for doing commendable work at the ground level.”

M3M Foundation together with Aide-et-Action, an International Development Organization has successfully been running the iMpower program. Understanding that good training and skill development are important, the organization is also running free skill training courses under this program to economically empower the underprivileged by making them job-ready and supporting them to find jobs in Gurugram. It is also providing elementary education to 300 girls (age 5-15 years) and after that, it is also providing assistance for enrollment in government schools.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management, and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained programmes.