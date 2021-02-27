M3M Foundation organizes a free health checkup camp for construction workers and their families at Gurugram

Gurugram: M3M Foundation, a philanthropic arm of M3M Group, organized a free health checkup camp for construction workers and their families at iMpower Club Broadway, Sector 71, Gurugram. Organized in collaboration with Fazilpur Jharsa Primary Health Centre (PHC), the initiative is a part of iMpower- a flagship program of M3M Foundation, in partnership with Aide et Action. Its objective was to ensure the overall wellbeing of people from the marginalized section of the society. A team of 12 doctors with a support staff of 4 people alongwith 1 ASHA worker, carried out a physical examination and blood pressure monitoring keeping in mind the necessary precautions and social distancing measures amid COVID-19. Those with pre-existing medical conditions were advised medications and consultations by doctors. The camp witnessed the participation of 84 people. A free health counselling session was also held with the attendees to make them understand the results and sensitize them on the significance of regular health checkups.

“The free health check-up camp will go a long way in instilling health consciousness and ensuring preventive measures against several diseases. The initiative underscores our commitment to ensure the well-being of the marginalized. As a responsible organization, M3M Foundation is committed to giving back to the society,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

“We are thankful to M3M Foundation for organizing this health check-up camp. We are indebted to them for providing us end-to-end support in improving our quality of life,” said Rajkumari, beneficiary of the health camp.

The objective of iMpower is to build community-led worksite upliftment programmes in identified worksites, in the Gurugram district of Haryana. This is being done by ensuring their entitlements to basic requirements such as education, health, financial and social security, legal aid and their access to State and Central welfare schemes. The children of construction workers are being provided safe and clean places to play, where they can learn and interact with each other and will be protected and nurtured in a healthy environment. In addition to proper nutrition, the children also have access to immunization and regular health check-ups.

This collaboration envisions making a real difference in the lives of the children as well as the women present at the construction sites. The project engages with the age groups from 0 to 35 in and around the worksites of M3M through a multi-functional resource centre. This resource centre is not only a space for supporting children in education but also links the community with government entitlements/schemes. The Resource Centre is also a hub for promoting digital literacy, health, hygiene & nutrition, and space for imparting skill training to the youth.

To promote quality education and encourage innovations in quality education, around 500 children including 100 students from 10th and 12th grades are being supported with remedial coaching for their better academic achievements. Around 1000 children and community members are being made digitally literate in the project area through this intervention. Special emphasis has been given to the behaviour change aspects of the community through various health-related interventions.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing an equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustained program.