M3M Foundation’s “iMpower Academy For Skills” launched in Dharamshala in partnership with CII and MCM

Dharamshala: M3M Foundation has partnered with CII and MCM Trust to launch iMpower Academy for Skills in Dharamshala, as part of their nationwide Employability and Entrepreneurship Initiative Kaushal Sambal. Over the period of next three years this project will hugely impact the prospects of the youth of Dharamshala and provide them with employment and livelihood opportunities across India as well as the other parts of the world.

The Academy was inaugurated by Kishan Kapoor, MP Kangra & Chamba along with Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation. Vishal Nehria, MLA Dharamshala, Dr. Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Mr. Khushal Chand Sharma, Superintendent of Police and several other dignitaries were present there. This occasion was attended by members from academic and industry as well as over 200 youth.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Kapoor, Member of Parliament stated that “It’s a welcome initiative by M3M Foundation and CII to establish Impower Academy which will empower the youth of Dharamshala with up to date industry led curriculum supported by the state of the art faculty and labs set up with the support of respective industry leader, Schneider Electric Foundation, SINGER and the Rotary Club of Dharamshala”

Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said that the partnership with CII will bring the industry expertise in the training and the Local support of MCM trust will ensure the community participation in the programme and we are happy to be part of this initiative and see this as a stepping stone of our work in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President M3M Foundation shared that this project will train 700 youth in Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) in next 3 years. These youth will be trained in Tailoring and as Assistant Electrician. The program will be carried out in labs set up with the best industry standards by Schneider and Singer. The curriculum used for training these youth have also been designed as per the latest industry standards keeping in mind existing industry and employer requirements. He also mentioned that This is the 4th state where this academy is launched. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and J&K are three other states where the academies are established.

There has been a huge response among the youth for the program and over 100 seats have already been filled. The enthusiasm among the youth has ensured that there has been almost full attendance for the program despite inclement weather. With the support and expertise of CII’s Model Career Centre, which is an industry led placement service and have provided Career Counselling over 7.20 lakh youth and provided Employment to 3.65 lakh, youth of Dharmshala will get proper career counselling and proper job guidance and the Employability and Entrepreneurship Opportunities will be ensured.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; working towards bringing an equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The Foundation envisions growth and development for all through support to government initiatives and proactive steps in the developmental regime. It is determined to bring development across all sections of the society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The prime focus of the foundation is on health, education, disaster management and socio-economic development to transform rural lifestyle. Kaushal Sambal has the aim to train 100000 youth in next 10 years in India.