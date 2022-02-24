Maangalya Shopping Mall launches its 12th Store at Nalgonda!

Nalgonda, February 2022: The Maangalya Shopping Mall – one of the largest family-owned textile kingdoms in this part of the country, has launched its 12th shopping mall at Nalgonda, today. The mega shopping mall of the city was inaugurated formally by Tollywood Queen Samantha; Chief Guest Shri Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy Garu, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Govt. of Telangana; Also present on the occasion were Mr PN Murthy, Founder, Maangalya Shopping Malls; Mr Kasam Namashivaya, Chairman, Maangalya Shopping Malls and Mr Kasam Shivaprasad and Mr Pulluru Arun, Directors, Maangalya Shopping Malls.

Shri Jagadish Reddy Garu said this is a momentous occasion with Maangalya Shopping Mall being launched in Nalgonda, their 12th showroom. A spacious and big mall of 18000 sft., being started here is a significant development for Nalgonda. In the past, people of Nalgonda had to go all the way to Hyderabad or Vijayawada or even Kanchipuram for all wedding shopping, but with the coming of Maangalya to Nalgonda, all that you need as per your taste is available here under one roof. It has an extensive range of dresses and designs for weddings, women, men and kids. Speaking after inaugurating the Mall, Heroine Samantha said, Maangalya Shopping Mall has been growing very fast and achieving great across the Telugu states. It is a complete family store offering great style options for everyone. Mangala has in a very short period gained a reputation for quality and durable garments, across the Telugu states, they won customer loyalty in a big way due to the trendy designs they stock. This is the 12th store of Maangalya Shopping mall.

The new store is the 12th store in the Telugu states and has a massive 18,000 sft of space spread across 4 floors, with choicest of collections for everyone. Womenfolk have a wide variety of sarees, lehengas, western wear, wedding wear, dress materials and much more. Kids and adolescents can choose from party dresses, festive wear, daily wear, fancy sarees, designer wear, catalogue sarees, pattu bridal wear, Kancheepuram pattu sarees, Uppada sarees, Hi-fancy sarees, salwar, kurta pyjamas and everything that is essential for them. Men can lay their hands-on trendy dhotis, Kurtis, shirts, t-shirts, trousers, jeans, wedding wear, festive wear and much more, says Mr PN Murthy.

We at Maangalya Shopping Mall are on an expansion spree to be accessible to people across the Telugu states, with this new store launch at Nalgonda we will continue to expand in the Telugu states, says Mr Kasam Namashivaya. We have taken all the necessary precautions during this COVID time for the safety of our customers, now they can confidently shop at our malls. Considering the cash crunch our patrons are facing in these difficult times, we have garments priced reasonably along with attractive offers, to enable customers to celebrate Dasara and Deepavali with the usual fervour and joy.