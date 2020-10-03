Maangalya Shopping Mall launches its 6th Store in Hyderabad at Ameerpet!

Hyderabad, October 2020: The Maangalya Shopping Mall – one of the largest family-owned textile kingdoms in this part of the country, has launched its 9th Shopping Mall at the city’s busiest and major shopping hub, Ameerpet, today. One of the largest Shopping Malls in this part of the City was inaugurated formally by Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Ex-Member of Parliament, Nizamabad, near Gold Spot in Ameerpet. Also present were Shri Maganti Gopinath, MLA, Jubilee Hills; Mr PN Murthy, Founder; Mr Kasam Namashivaya, Chairman; Mr Kasam Shivaprasad, Director & Mr Pulluru Arun, Director, Maangalya Shopping Malls.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mall Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, Maangalya Shopping Mall has in a very short period gained a reputation for quality and durable garments, across Telangana, they have won customer loyalty in a big way due to the trendy designs they stock. Also, appreciate the Management for providing employment to over 3000 people at their Malls.

It has been two years since Maangalya Shopping Mall took the Hyderabadi shoppers by a storm with epic collections, uncompromised quality and plethora of options for every member of the family. This is the group’s 6th showroom in Hyderabad after Madeenaguda, Boduppal, Vanasthalipuram, Kukatpally Chintal and the 9th showroom in the Telangana state, including showrooms at Karimnagar, Siddipet and Hanamkonda. For generations of shoppers, Ameerpet has been the go-to centre for the latest fashion and style.

Off late, the usually buzzing markets of Ameerpet have been missing the milling crowds, the customers for some time now, have been ruing the lack of variety and trending fashions. To bridge the void and bring back the heydays of Ameerpet, we are setting up one of the largest Maangalya Shopping Malls here, the fashion connoisseurs can now access their choicest designs under one roof, says Mr PN Murthy.

The new store is a massive 25,000 sft of space spread across 4 floors, with choicest of collections for everyone. Womenfolk have a wide variety of sarees, lehengas, western wear, wedding wear, dress materials and much more. Kids and adolescents can choose from the party dresses, festive wear, daily wear, fancy sarees, designer wear, catalogue sarees, pattu bridal wear, Kancheepuram pattu sarees, Uppada sarees, Hi fancy sarees, salwars, kurta pyjamas and everything that is essential for them. Men can lay their hands-on trendy dhotis, kurtis, shirts, t-shirts, trousers, jeans, wedding wear, festive wear and much more.

We at Maangalya Shopping Mall are on an expansion spree to be accessible to people across the city and state, in the near future the group will be launching a store at AS Rao Nagar, says Mr Kasam Namashivaya. We have taken all the necessary precautions during this COVID time for the safety of our customers, now they can confidently shop at our malls. Considering the cash crunch our patrons are facing in these difficult times, we have garments priced reasonably along with attractive offers, to enable customers to celebrate Dasara and Deepavali with the usual fervour and joy.