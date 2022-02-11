Maaza brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde to launch ‘DildaarBana De’ campaign

New Delhi,11th February 2022: Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown mango drink has unveiled its latest campaign ‘DildaarBana De’, featuring the legendary veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with renowned actress and model Pooja Hegde. The TVC has been directed by celebrated filmmaker ShoojitSircar, who has previously showcased his talent with successful movies such as Vicky Donor, Piku, October, SardarUdham, and many more. The new TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, and radio with a 360-degree approach.

Maaza’s new ‘DildaarBana De’ campaign beautifully ties together the spirit of magnanimity with the king of fruits – the mango, also symbolic of prosperity & generosity. Conceptualized by McCann World Group, it intends to strike a chord with people who often go out of their way to help others with acts of magnanimity and kindness.

The brand’s objective is to continue being the country’s most beloved mango drink, while also contributing to the socio-economic development of Indian farmers. The homegrown brand Maaza is uniquely manufactured locally, using local ingredients, as part of the Company’s sustainable agriculture Initiative – ‘Fruit Circular Economy’.Under this initiative, which began in 2011 with ‘Project Unnati Mango’ in Andhra Pradesh, encourages reduced input costs for farmers, higher productivity, local procurement of agricultural products, increasing export demand for locally produced fruits, and supporting farmer livelihoods while reducing wastage across the value chain.

Announcing the launch of the new campaign, Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Maaza is a heritage brand of our country – since 1976, it has been India's most loved mango drink and a strong brand in the Company's offerings in India. Maaza is known for its unparalleled taste of real, authentic mangoes and is a leading brand in the Mango segment. With this new positioning, we now aim to evolve the brand's purpose, making it synonymous with Generosity & 'Dildaari'. We are extremely humbled to have Mr. Bachchan and Ms. Pooja Hegde onboard with us to bring alive Maaza's new evolved philosophy."

The heartwarming TVC shows Pooja Hegde enjoying a game of cricket with the kids in her neighborhood, when she accidentally hits the ball outside the grounds, which ends up landing right inside Amitabh Bachchan’s home. Bachchan, who can be seen playing the role of a senior citizenand is infamous for never returning any balls that fall into his house – until he relishes a bottle of Maaza, which completely changes his mind and opens up his heart. The film ends with an unexpected act of ‘Dildaari’ from Bachchan, when he showers his collection of several balls that had ever fallen into his home, over the years.

Director ShoojitSircaradded“Creating theMaaza TVCwas an absolute delight and fun filled experience. Especially the character of Mr. Bachchan playing the role of a quirky senior citizen, who hoards all the balls being played by kids in his neighborhood. The scene, wherein Mr. Bachchan drinks Maaza, which brings about asudden and positive shift in his attitude, is truly enjoyable and a pure testimony of his magnanimity. Pooja Hegdebrings in her own exuberance and freshness to the film. Overall, I believe the film perfectly sums up to the values of ‘Dildaari’.

SambitMohanty, Creative Head, McCann Worldgroup, said "Maaza is synonymous with 'mango in a bottle'. Our new campaign for Maazabuilds on the richness of this beverage and depicts the magnanimity that ensues upon drinking a Maaza. It was great fun working with ShoojitSircar on this film and watching Mr. Bachchan turn-in yet another captivating performance." Pooja Hegde, Indian actress & star of the new Maaza campaign, said, "Becoming the face of a brand that I have enjoyed drinking since my childhood, is an opportunity I could never have passed on. This campaign is very close to my heart, as it provided me with the special opportunity to co-star with my idol and inspiration – Mr. Bachchan, and also work with one of the greatest directors in Hindi cinema Mr. Shoojit Sarkar. I hope everyone watching the campaign film is inspired to spread positivity & humanity with acts of generosity and magnanimity for those around them."

For decades, Maaza has refreshed its consumers in mind, body, and spirit by offering the ultimate mango experience. The legacy brand has played a core role in all moments of celebration, festivities, and happiness of its consumers, across the countrythroughout the year. This New Year, Maazais rejuvenating its purpose – to spread prosperity, and magnanimity among its consumers.