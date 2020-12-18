MAC Book Pro Companion for Designers and Content Creators

If you are a designer, videographer, photographer or a content creator, you would agree that it is difficult for a display device to match the display standards of Mac Book on mirroring. Well, it changes with PD3220U. Right from its stunning looks to image quality to desent pricing (MRP Rs. 1,34,990) this 4K monitor will look perfect next to your Mac Book Pro. The space grey body matches the Mac Book Pro color while the bezel-less design and small base turns out to be a great option for minimalist-fans.

The PD3220U can tilt, swivel, and pivot a full 90 degrees for use in vertical orientation. Height adjustment is just shy of six inches, which matches the PD3200U and gives plenty of options of arrangement on your desk. While the looks are minimalist, but the features aren’t. It is jam-packed with all the features that are relevant to anyone into designing or conducting creative work.

Lightning-Fast Thunderbolt™ 3 Connectivity

PD3220U comes with all the connectivity ports that a content creator can ask for. It comes with 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, Display Port, 2 USB-A 3.1 ports, a microUSB Port and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports. This means, a professional creator can use multiple types of devices and yet see the content seamlessly on BenQ PD3220U monitor. Thunderbolt 3 also lets you extend content on up to two 4K monitors while transferring video, audio, and data seamlessly.Thunderbolt 3 ports allow for video passthrough and power delivery up to 45 watts.

In keeping with the design of the monitor, the menu system is also simple. Under the bottom right corner of the screen is a four-direction joystick, two quick selection buttons, and a power button. The left quick selection button gives you quick access to color mode swapping, while the right button brings up inputs. A click of the joystick offers quick access to brightness control, which is convenient. From there, you can jump into the deeper menus, which include numerous color modes like Display P3, DCIP-3, sRGB, Adobe RGB, M-book, no Blue Light mode, and more. “M-book” is explicitly for connecting to a MacBook, while the others will depend on the color space you’re working in.

Stunning and Accurate Display

PD3220U has stunning 4K UHD IPS display with 3840 X 2160 resolution. With the large screen size of 31.5”, the display becomes all the more mesmerising. The default mode is Display P3 (95%) which is also the mode for all Apple Devices – iPhones and MacBooks. Thus, the way you see content on MacBook, the same color gamut is applicable to PD3220U. For those who would like to work on content in modes other than Display P3, the monitor also has 100% sRGB. It comes with 300 nits Brightness and Native Contrast of 1000:1.

The most useful, however, is a mode called M-book. According to the company, it features very similar color reproduction to Display P3, except with a tweaked white point to make images appear better on displays. The result is a very enjoyable viewing experience with the same great colors, except with more adequate brightness and contrast.

All DesigneVue Monitors by BenQ, including PD3220U, come with Factory Calibrated colors supported with report. It is CalMAN Verified and Pantone Validated. That means, you can get to work straight out of the box.

Other Additional features

For the record, further colour space modes include Rec. 709, along with an HDR mode and CAD/CAM, Animation, Low Blue Light and Darkroom modes, among others. 10-bit per channel colour is also on offer. Speaking of HDR PD3220U has HDR10 ‘content support’. Thus, you can view HDR content with correct colours, which is very useful from a content creation perspective. At 300cd/㎡, the PD3220U is likewise far from the brightest display out there and isn’t capable of true HDR visuals. But then that’s not what this display is for. It’s for content creation, not content consumption

PD3220U comes with HotKey Puck G2 that makes life easy. PD3220U’s newly designed Hotkey Puck G2 lets you customize shortcuts to your preferred features. You can set three single-function keys and a rotation key to the function of your choice. The dial lets you easily adjust brightness, contrast, and volume of the monitor. Simply press the return button to go back to previous settings.

There are two speakers built-in, but they’re not much use. Listening to music through a tin can is no fun, and that’s what you get here. Some monitors don’t have speakers at all, so it’s hard to criticize the PD3220U too much.

Final Word

BenQ PD3220U is built for creative professionals who are mainly Apple-Oriented. However, it does not restrict to only MAC Book users. It comes with features that can work equally well for others too. Thus, it is a must-have for dedicated MAC Book Fans while being a great deal for Window Users too. Priced at an MRP of Rs. 1,34,990 PD3220U is great option for professional content creators.