Macquarie Asset Management’s ex VP, Pratik Adatia joins ZipLoan as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Pratik Adatia brings in a wealth of experience to ZipLoan with an aim to strengthen the FinTech platform’s financial hold in the market

26th, October 2021: ZipLoan, an RBI-registered FinTech leader in India, has announced the appointment of Mr. Pratik Adatia as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adatia will be a notable addition to the company’s ongoing advancement in the FinTech market. He will be leading the Finance (fundraise, treasury, co-lending and FPA), Legal & Compliance verticals at the organization.

Mr. Adatia brings in over 20 years of experience in the investment management and banking industry; focusing on investments, asset management, investment banking, corporate finance, audit and internal controls. Prior to joining ZipLoan, he served as Vice President at Macquarie Asset Management, a globally leading alternative asset manager, as well as other marquee firms including Macquarie Capital, PwC and Grant Thornton. Mr. Adatia has successfully closed transactions valued at $4 billion in aggregate. An alumnus of IIM Indore, he is a Chartered Accountant and holds an undergraduate degree (B.Com Hons.) from Delhi University.

Mr. Kshitij Puri, Co-founder and CEO, ZipLoan said, “We are thrilled to have Pratik join ZipLoan. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture and brings an extensive array of experience in corporate finance and asset management to the organization. We are sure that his association will bring an added impetus to achieve ZipLoan’s vision to be the most preferred in the financial ecosystem.”

Sharing his views on the association, Mr. Pratik Adatia, CFO, ZipLoan, said, “ZipLoan has come a long way in the FinTech industry. It has solved for the unmet needs of the MSME sector in India by (i) creating customized products with a customer-first approach, (ii) achieving industry-leading unit economics with the help of tech-driven processes, and (iii) proprietary underwriting using wealth of data and insights in key focus sectors within MSME landscape. I look forward to my role in enabling growth, financial excellence, and making ZipLoan the most preferred fintech for MSMEs.”

About ZipLoan:

An RBI-registered FinTech leader, ZipLoan is a mobile-first fintech platform that caters to credit and other requirements of small businesses in India. ZipLoan has been able to establish itself as the preferred fintech for MSMEs with c.70% of its customers being new to business loans despite having banking and bureau data.

The Delhi-based NBFC ensures the easy availability of unsecured working capital loans. It provides fast and hassle-free business loans ranging from Rs. 1 lac to Rs. 7.5 lacs to SMEs.

Using its state-of-the-art, tech-driven approach, ZipLoan has today simplified the lending activity for both lenders and their end customers by providing fast approval and easy repayments that are both user-friendly and transparent.

The company envisions creating a financial services ecosystem by becoming the most preferred and trusted financial services provider for small businesses. ZipLoan is currently operational in 5 Indian cities – Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, and Delhi. Their leadership team comes with experience across technology and financial services institutions.

So far, the company has raised c.$20 million in equity from some of India’s top VC Investors such as Elevation Partners and Matrix Partners. To date, ZipLoan has disbursed over INR 480 Cr of business loans to over 11,000 customers, of which c.25% are women borrowers.