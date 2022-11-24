MADAME brings Style & Warmth to wardrobe with its winter collection

Bengaluru, 24th November: MADAME, India’s leading western wear fashion brand for women, has unveiled its latest winter collection for the year 2022.

The winter collection has four capsules, namely: ‘leisure holiday’, ‘smoked paprika’, ‘go wild’, and ‘rustic sunflower’, with each capsule having a distinct appeal. The ‘leisure holiday’ category uses box prints on dresses and tops and draws inspiration from the 1990s. The collection makes use of warm neutral hues like beige and brown. The brand has used a combination of colours including rustic orange and black for the ‘smoked paprika’ collection. This look is designed for work and other professional settings.

The collection is designed from warm colours and poly-georgette and chiffon fabrics to radiate the ideal winter vibe. The “rustic sunflower” series is ideal for laid-back appearances. These are for women who want to look their stylish best during a cold-weather outing with friends.

The new collection of the season radiates a chic appeal and fresh feel. Seasonal staples like the classic cropped fur jacket, knitted checkerboard lounge sets, belted long coats with fur neck details, body-con rib dresses, etc., are included in the knit hits of the season.

The collection consists of clothes specially made for cosy and warm winter gatherings with a tinge of style to them. The idea behind this collection is not just to focus on how the clothes look but also on how they feel. The material used is warm and cosy.

MADAME is known for its unique designs and innovative collections that are launched frequently. With the latest winter collection, the brand has introduced styles that will add a fresh vibe to everyone’s wardrobe.

The brand has also released a video to showcase a glimpse of the collections. The MADAME video is available on Youtube with the title ‘Sassy & Classy | AW22 Collection by MADAME’.

“Every season is exciting for us because it gives us the opportunity to experiment, innovate, and up our game. We think of ourselves as our biggest competitors in terms of creating the best quality collections for the consumer. This year’s winter collection for MADAME is exquisite, to say the least. I am sure that people will love these and appreciate the efforts of our team,” said the Head- Design, MADAME.”

MADAME was launched in the year 1993 and today the brand boasts more than 200 exclusive stores across the country. Its presence is growing rapidly as MADAME expands to tier 2 and tier 2 cities in India. The brand offers party, casual, and daily clothing in addition to quick fashion and in-style items.