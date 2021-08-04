MADAME – Pret -A- Porter 2.0 Spring/Summer ’22 Roadshow Opens

The Prêt -À- Porter 2.0 Roadshow featuring luxe brands MADAME, CAMLA and MSecret rang up the curtain in Gurugram on 28th July 2021. Capturing the brand ethos and its commitment to timeless style, this Spring/Summer’22 range showcased a wide variety of apparel collection across Women’s and Men’s wear perfect for the summer.

The Spring/Summer ‘‘22 collection is a testament to brand’s creative expression, consisting of everyday wear as well as statement pieces on the go for the chic woman from MADAME, modish man from CAMLA and its loungewear collection from MSecret. Inspired from a soothing colour palette perfect for the breezy spring-summer season, the range includes comfortable silhouettes and breezy fabrics, perfect for tackling warm summers.

The week-long event witnessed the presence of over 300 buyers from across the country including household names like Shopper’s Stop, Central, Lifestyle as well as online stores like Reliance and Ajio- paving the way for future seasonal launches.

Akhil Jain, Executive Director, MADAME commented, “We wished to provide our guests with an extravagant experience through a show that gave them a glimpse of our upcoming Spring-Summer collection. Fashion is constantly changing and evolving, and each season brings with itself new creative arenas waiting to be explored, which was exactly what our Prêt-À- Porter 2.0 presented.”