MADAME stores draped in bright colours and lighting this festive season

Hyderabad, 2nd November 2022: MADAME, one of the leading western wear fashion brands of India, has draped its stores in colors and designs inspired by the ongoing festive season to celebrate the cultural diversity of the country. Ahead of the Diwali festival, the brand transformed the Window Display of all its outlets across the country using traditional stylistic elements with an acrylic backdrop color palette.

“We started our celebrations with Diwali, and we are going to continue until the festive season ends. The fact that Diwali is an Indian holiday presented a difficulty for MADAME Window Display because the company specializes in western clothing. The gradation of colors represents the change from dawn to dark. Golden circles are used since the festival wouldn’t be complete without the lights and lanterns that brighten every home and market,” said Sumedha Jain, Marketing Head of Jain Amar Group, the parent company of MADAME. “We have used a combination of design and colors to drape our stores in a way that the cultural diversity of this country is showcased. After Diwali, we have other festivals like Halloween, Guru Nanak’s birthday, Christmas, and the New Year. India is the only country where all these festivals are celebrated. This is the beauty that we are celebrating through this initiative,” he added.

To engage with clients, a window text in the golden color “célébrer la fête” is being used. The team employed warm-toned LED lights to balance out the overall appeal of the show and increase the impact of the window. Finally, to accentuate a preppy & cheerful expression, mannequins have been fashioned in joyful selection.

Apart from this makeover, MADAME has also included clothing in its latest collection which is appropriate for the festive season. The collection includes dresses and gowns designed using shades of maroon, blue, and green to brighter everyone’s appearance. The brand, being homegrown, continues to take inspiration from Indian clothing designs and blends it with western fashion to create outstanding collections.