Made in India FinTech Solution; Slush side event brings global startup ecosystem under one roof

At the Slush side event on “Made in India FinTech Solution,” which was sponsored by Startup India and the Embassy of India in Helsinki, Entrepreneurship Evangelist Ravi Ranjan discussed how FinTech solutions could aid India’s development.

A curated lineup of international speakers, showcases, and special networking opportunities that bring the global startup ecosystem under one roof – is called a Slush Side Event. One such Slush side event titled “Made in India FinTech Solution” was recently organized by Startup India and the Embassy of India in Helsinki, Finland. Every year, Slush, one of the biggest and most important startup events in the world, is held, and hundreds of startup founders and business owners attend. This year, a Slush side event on the subject of “Made in India Fintech Solution: Unified Payments Interface (UPI)” was organized by the Indian Embassy in Helsinki in conjunction with Startup India.’ The event witnessed participation of numerous entrepreneurs and startup founders and experts and among them were Ravi Ranjan, an entrepreneurship evangelist, Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Finland, Ms. Upasana Taku (Co-Founder Unicorn Startup Mobikwik), Mr. Mano Thangaraj (Hon. IT Minister Govt. of Tamil Nadu) and others.

Ravi Ranjan, the Chief of Partnership & Events at India’s largest early stage Investment network- ‘Venture Catalysts’ who was invited to the event as an esteemed panellist, was praised by the audience for his deep understanding of the Startup ecosystem and his insightful and thought provoking address. With more than a decade of experience coaching commercial and governmental actors in the nuances of business and entrepreneurship, Ravi Ranjan is one of the select few handpicked rising leaders from India to be a part of the renowned IVLP programme by the US government. Sharing his take towards the industry , the visionary went on to state, “Indian startup ecosystem has been growing phenomenally over the last few years. The increasing UPI payments, digital transactions, and ease of transaction across the country is the result of an excellent startup ecosystem and it contributes to the digital economy of the country. Through several ties, both countries

contribute to each other’s growth. We can also look at some of the best practices of Finland and implement them in India.”

The event was a grand success in every aspect and was a knowledge enriching event for the delegates who attended the event. The eminent panellists who graced the event with their august presence also highlighted several points, including possible collaborations between India and Finland in fintech, recent trends in fintech, and learning from UPI for the fintech world as in the recent years, Finland has proved to be one of the most advanced fintech sectors in the world, with up to 93 per cent of the Finnish population using online banking services. The sector has been growing rapidly, with innovations such as neo-banking services leading the way. The ‘Made in India Fintech Solution: Unified Payments Interface (UPI).’ saw panellists keeping their views with counter arguments by one another. The event concluded with a mega closing ceremony and a vote of thanks by all the organisers.