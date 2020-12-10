Made in India social app Chingari inks pact with Thrace Music

Homegrown short video-sharing app Chingari announces its global partnership with Thrace Music, an international record label company that boasts of a playlist by globally-famed artists like Brianna, Kate Linn, Monoir, Ehna, Qupra, Starla, Dharia, Iarina, Esotique, and many more. With this strategic pact, Chingari will provide a large catalog of international music for its content creators and will have a new library of songs to choose from for their creator base. This association will foster better engagement on the app and garner more talent from all parts of India.

This invaluable partnership between Chingari and Thrace Music is part of the marketing strategy developed by Adventure Global India, Thrace Music’s exclusive licensing and distribution partner in India. The deal not only brings all talents and their upcoming songs to Chingari library, but is also in talks for more interesting collaboration with international talent to reach Indian audiences and bring-in new music experiences.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “Chingari has always been a step ahead in empowering our content creators. In the last few months, we have associated with a number of platforms to ensure that our content creators have countless options to make their videos more amazing. Our pact with Thrace Music is another step to engage our audience. We are very confident that the tracks by Thrace Music will enjoy immense popularity on the platform as they have a universal appeal and there are songs for every mood.”

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App, said, music is meant for everyone, no matter who you are, or where you come from, everyone listens to music in some way. With such a vast pool of creators on Chingari we constantly work on source to provide new opportunities to create interesting and engaging videos. And that’s how Chingari has always been on top of its game. This association with Thrace Music having its music on the app is giving a global platform to our creators.

Mr Chris aka Monoir, Founder, said, “We are very excited to partner with India’s most loved short video app Chingari. Our music has been immensely popular in India and we have received so much love from music lovers here. The association with Chingari is like music finding its way to a larger audience, which will help both the platforms reach newer heights and engage more people.

Earlier, the Chingari App collaborated with hoichoi, the leading OTT platform for Bangla content. Prior to it, Chingari joined hands with Dance With Madhuri, providing users with a chance to access dance lessons and latest videos especially by legendary Madhuri Dixit-Nene .Chingari also teamed up with content house NH Studioz to distribute Indian cinema around the globe. For movie lovers, the platform screened blockbuster films through this association.

Recently, Chingari has surpassed the average engagement time of platforms like SnapChat and Facebook. With this, the Chingari family is now 40-million plus strong . The latest company data has also revealed that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day.

Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more. The app awards points to its content creators on the basis of the popularity of their videos and these can be redeemed for money.

The platform is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — and also two international languages — English and Spanish.