Made in India: ABAJ Launches Smart LED HD TVs

ABAJ, known for its LED TV’s is once again upbeat about the launch of its latest Smart TV, “55-inch LN 140 SMT FHD/SMART”. The smart TV promises to bring everything you watch to life and unmatched picture quality with A+ Grade panel. Movies, music, sports, games, online content, everything is optimized for an immersive experience.

This Smart TV by ABAJ runs on Android 4.0 and above with pre-installed apps like Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix.

The 55-inch SMART LED TV offers sound clarity that matches the perfect picture quality. With a slim profile, the TV blends impeccably into your living space.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Nirav Patel, CMD, ABAJ Electronics Pvt. Ltd., said, “ABAJ is popularly known for its LED TV’s and this model will surely keep up with its spirit. It is in sync with our brand philosophy and endeavours to delight our customers with innovative and relevant technology while also being a make in India product. The 55-inch LED TV has a user-friendly interface with the future slim technology. This model also boasts of 1 GB RAM and 4 GB ROM. Furthermore, the buyers have an edge as ABAJ is offering 3 years warranty which no other brand is giving.”

The discreet, narrow bezel lays spotlight firmly on the picture, not the frame. Find out every detail in Full FHD with an extreme brilliance that brings real viewing experience with its picture processing, that upscales every pixel. The dynamic visuals with a display resolution of 1920 x 1080p, image freeze, sound output of 8W x 2, 178/178 (H/V) viewing angle are some of its defining characteristics.

Integrated with the latest technology and features such as the user-friendly interface for easier adaption, 5 band equalizer, PC compatible endless internet supported with LAN Connectivity / Built-In WiFi makes this TV to emerge as a distinct face.

ABAJ 55-inch SMART LED TV is also powered by a Quad Core A7 850MHz with Dual Core MALI450MP2 400MHz GPU. Furthermore, the model comes with HDMI Inputs 3 (CEC/ARC/MHL), Headphone Jack, 2 USB ports. The model utilizes LINUX operating system and offers an option of Mouse Cursor on Remote.

Consumers will also get the benefit of 3 years warranty and rapid service besides the high-quality parts used guarantees the long life of the product.