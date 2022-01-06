Madi Solutions Launches Green Innovative Packaging Product Initiative

BREA, Calif.– Madi Solutions LLC (Madi) announced today that it has entered a partnership with KE Enterprises for research, design and manufacturing of biodegradable and compostable packaging fabric.

Within the eco-friendly packaging landscape, compostable or biodegradable packaging has been increasing in prominence. In the last 5 years, Madi has custom designed green friendly packaging solutions in beverage, food, grocery and other industries. The overwhelming feedback is that most companies want and need green friendly packaging, but they need to be innovative to match the end industry needs, have certain attributes like tensile strength, fabric padding, moisture repellent, food safety and other features. At the same time, packaging needs to be affordable and the supply chain for deliveries need to be reliable and predictable.

“We are one of the very few companies in the world today who listens to our customers and then design the products based on their need, sometimes this includes product material reengineering,” said Danny Basu, Madi Solutions co-founder & CEO. “We are excited to partner with KE Enterprises, one of our trusted partners, so that our innovation to product cycle gets accelerated. KE has rich history in R&D and quality control for sustainable products like Jute (Burlap). More importantly, they share our vision of putting customers first and are ready work backwards to find solutions for their custom needs.”

Keshav Bhattar, CEO, KE Enterprises adds, “We are partners and look forward for long business relationship.”