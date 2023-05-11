Madras Chamber takes over the Chairmanship of the Consultative Committee of City Chambers of Commerce, Chennai

Chennai: The Tamil Chamber of Commerce handed over the Chairmanship of Consultative Committee of City Chambers of Commerce, (CCCCC) Chennai to Mr.T.R.Kesavan, President, The Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) at a meeting held in Chennai recently.

The CCCCC was formed in the year 1970 with the objective to act as a collective forum for taking up common issues of Trade and Industry with the State and Central Government. It comprises 6 Chambers namely, the Andhra Chamber of Commerce, the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, The Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry, The National Chamber of Commerce, The Southern India Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and The Tamil Chamber of Commerce.