Maestro Realtek builds a strong market presence in the Pune realty sector targeting over Rs. 1000 crore saleable inventory in 2023 – 2024

Pune, July 25, 2023: Maestro Realtek, a knowledge-driven and trusted strategic partner for real estate developers has emerged as one of the leading real estate mandate holders in the Pune realty sector building a strong market presence targeting over Rs. 1000 crore saleable inventory in 2023 – 2024. The company has successfully added over seven prestigious projects by renowned developers to its portfolio within the first year of operations. Some of the notable projects include Real Homes by GADA Group, Signature Villas by Adarsh Group, Menlo – X Factor at Koregaon Park, Kharadi 2.0 Residential, Business Hub & Professional Park, Codename Kingsize by Nandgude Patil and Sneha Constructions amongst others.

Maestro Realtek is founded by Nitin Gupta, an avid real estate professional with over 18 years of experience. His desire to provide knowledge-based and outcome-driven real estate solutions prompted him to set up Maestro Realtek to make a real difference in the real estate ecosystem. The company offers real estate developers and landowners comprehensive end-to-end assistance from growth strategies to land acquisition for business expansion, sales, marketing, and CRM. With their expertise in velocity selling, their primary goal is to rapidly and effectively accelerate clients’ sales. Moreover, the company leverages cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and market-driven approaches to ensure significant profitability and remarkable cash flow for its clients.

Nitin Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, of Maestro Realtek said, “It’s our vision to add long-term value to the real estate industry. We are delighted with the positive market response to our solutions approach. Securing these exciting projects from some of Pune’s well-known real estate developers demonstrates their confidence in our capabilities. Maestro Realtek’s commitment to leveraging knowledge and expertise to create a meaningful impact on businesses sets us apart. Our real focus is to build strong brands and ultimately contribute to real estate success stories through a complete 360° business transformation.”

With a workforce of over 40 employees and a strong leadership team, Maestro Realtek has established a solid presence in Pune. Their innovative real estate-focused solutions have transformed the sales and marketing landscape for professionals in the real estate space. The growing clientele and sustained growth

of Maestro Realtek demonstrate the company’s consistency and commitment to delivering services that cater to the evolving needs of the industry.