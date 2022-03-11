MAG World Expo, Mobile Accessories Trade Exhibition Kick-starts in Bengaluru

Bangalore, 11th March 2022: MAG World Expo, a first-of-its-kind trade exhibition for Mobiles, Accessories, and Gadgets was launched today at KTPO exhibition Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru, India. The event was conceptualized and presented by Virgo Communications & Exhibitions to provide a platform for leading Indian brands in the mobile accessory space to showcase their latest products and technologies to the distributor and retailer communities. The event is being held from 10th to 12th March 2022.

The Indian mobile accessories market is an unorganized sector that caters to more than 70% of the mobile users in India through direct and indirect means. Taking pride in the Make-In-India initiative, over 40 leading Indian mobile accessory and technology brands including Ubon, Mobilla, U&I, and KDM participated in the expo. An indicator of the growing demand for mobile accessory supplies is the increase in smartphone sales by over 8% and an increase in the average selling price (ASP) by over 26% across the mobile smartphone market in comparison to 2019 levels.

Another key sector for the mobile accessories market is the wearable and audio-device brands. The current market size is projected to grow from 57.3 billion dollars in 2020 to 134.2 billion dollars by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2025. This growth across the mobile accessories market is expected to propel many leading Indian brands across the 1000-crore mark by 2025.

Keeping the south-Indian mobile users in focus, Virgo Communications has organized this expo to connect leading mobile accessories brands with potential distributors, wholesalers, and retailers from south-India. This expo is seeing the participation of hundreds of registered participants and companies from across the south.

Speaking about the expo, Mrs. Anitha Raghunath, Managing Director of Virgo Communications & Exhibitions said, “At Virgo, we believe in recognizing the scope and opportunity within niche market segments and bringing them to light. With the huge potential and size of the mobile accessories market in south India, we aimed to create a business & knowledge-sharing platform bringing together leading Indian brands in the space and hundreds of retailers. Through MAG World Expo, we hope to create business and networking opportunities for our participants, and contribute to the ever-growing mobile accessories market.”

The MAG World Expo also housed a ‘Mobile Electronic Summit – 2022’ that featured the young Turks of the Indian mobile and electronic components Industry. The session was moderated by Mr. Manu Seth, Founder, and CEO of Speaking Mindz Inc who addressed topics around the latest technology trends in the mobile phone accessories segment, Retail chain benefits and scope, After-sales service among Indian brands, and opportunities for the Indian mobile accessories in the near future. The panel discussion saw the participation of Dr. Jignesh Shah, Co-Founder of Mobilla, Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder of Ubon along with Rajesh Chopra, MD of Bluei Store, Aashish Kumbhat, Director of Sunshine Tele Link, Swapan Roy of Roy Medative Group, and Sachin Ruparel the CMO of KDM

Speaking on their participation at the event, Hetal Shah, Co-founder, Mobilla said “Participating at MAG World Expo has proven to be a rewarding experience for us at Mobilla. The event provided access to the network and showcase our product catalogue that spans over 500+ products. The interactions proved to be insightful to understand the prevalent demand, and expectations of the market.”