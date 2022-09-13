Magenta Mobility enters Delhi markets, partners with Flipkart to bring EVs to its fleet.

Delhi, 13th September 2022: Flipkart announced its partnership with Magenta Mobility, an electric mobility solutions provider, for the deployment of electric vehicles for its last-mile transportation. With this collaboration, Magenta Mobility formally enters the National Capital Area (Delhi NCR) and will deploy around 400 electric cargo vehicles to the Flipkart fleet in Delhi NCR. This deployment is over and above the existing fleet that Magenta operates for Flipkart in Bengaluru. The announcement was preceded by a cargo vehicle flag-off ceremony held at Flipkart’s hub in Inayatpur and presided over by Mr. Randheer Singh from NITI Ayog, Mr. Amit Kumar of Flipkart, Ms. Sophia Nadur from BP Ventures, Ms. Pooja Mehta of JITO Angel Network and Maxson Lewis from Magenta Mobility.

Magenta Mobility operates an electric fleet of over 500 vehicles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, serving clients in e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food & pharmaceuticals. To date, the brand’s electric cargo fleet has travelled over 1 million clean (electric) kilometres, equating to approximately 150 metric tons of CO2. Furthermore, the organization, with its own Electric Fleet Management System, is an excellent partner for organizations hoping to achieve practical portability goals in decarbonization. Magenta Mobility intends to deploy a fleet of over 500 EVs in Delhi this year to meet the needs of organizations looking to transition to clean mobility.

Speaking on the partnership, Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility said, “We are pleased to see Flipkart’s rapid adoption of EVs in its fleet. With our association with Flipkart, we are committed to providing a clean, sustainable, and affordable last-mile delivery solution across the country.”

While flagging off the event, Mr. Randheer Singh, Director Electric Mobility and ACC Program at NITI Aayog said “On this World EV day, it is important for us at NITI Ayog to support endeavours for adoption on electric mobility especially in the last mile logistics. It is also important to be part of events where such adoption is happening on the ground. It gives me immense pleasure to be part of an important event where we have multiple stakeholders coming together to make Delhi NCR emission free.

Flipkart will utilise Magenta’s Electric cargo fleets, including the newly launched Mahindra Zor Grand and other select OEMs to accelerate the growth of EV adoption for last mile logistics.

The electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and in line with its commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. The collaboration reinforces Flipkart’s plans to introduce more than 25,000 EVs in its supply chain to achieve 100% transition to e-mobility by 2030.

Magenta is a Series A funded company backed by HPCL, and marquee investors such as JAN (JITO Angel Network), LetsVenture, and renowned Indian American philanthropist, Dr. Kiran Patel.