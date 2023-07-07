Magenta Mobility Expands Footprint to Pune, further strengthening its Presence in India

Pune, 07th July 2023: Magenta Mobility, a leading provider of Electric mobility and EV charging solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Pune, one of India’s most dynamic cities. With its entry into Pune, Magenta Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and drive the growth of sustainable transportation in the region. Magenta’s Pune launch was flagged off by Mr Sujay Shah, Managing Director of Mahati Industries.

With a comprehensive range of integrated E-Mobility solutions, including Electric vehicles, Charging infrastructure & Software Technology, Magenta is already operating successfully in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. Presently the company manages a fleet of 1000 electric vehicles serving clients in various sectors such as e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food & pharmaceuticals for their last-mile deliveries. To facilitate the charging, Magenta currently operates around 35 charging depots with over 800 chargers across India.

Driven by its ambitious target to transition from “1k to 10k” vehicles on the road by 2024 and to strengthen its presence, the company is exploring new cities and expanding its charging infrastructure network. With Pune’s progressive mindset and strong infrastructure, it presents an ideal environment for the adoption of electric vehicles. By introducing EVs to Pune’s streets, Magenta Mobility envisions a significant reduction in air pollution and a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration, Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility, said, “We are excited to bring our Electric Mobility Solution to Pune. Pune has shown remarkable enthusiasm for sustainable initiatives, and we believe that our EV deployment will further accelerate the transition to clean transportation. We will soon be covering other cities as well. Our expansion to Pune builds upon our successful partnership with multiple clients. It will facilitate the transformation of Pune’s last-mile delivery fleet to EVs, actively encouraging the e-commerce industry to adopt decarbonized last-mile logistics. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to electrifying and decarbonizing logistics in India by delivering innovative and sustainable e-mobility solutions.” While flagging off, Sujay Shah, Managing Director of Mahati Industries, said, “As one of the initial investors into Magenta, I had confidence in the company’s vision of decarbonising the Logistics sector. Pune is my home, and I am proud to see the company which I backed now formally entering Pune and looking forward to the Magenta fleet operating in every street of my city.”



For more information about Magenta Mobility please visit: https://www.magentamobility.com/