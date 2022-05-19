Magicbricks expands its operations with a 600-seater future-ready Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 19th May, 2022: Magicbricks, India’s full-stack real estate service provider, expands its operations with a new, 600-seater, state-of-art and future-ready Customer Experience Center at Manyata Embassy Business Park, Bengaluru. The expansion follows the recent metamorphosis of Magicbricks into a full stack service provider for all property needs, and launch of 15+ services including home loans, pay rent, expert advice, legal assistance, valuation services amongst others.

Commenting on the new investment, Karan Primlani, Head – Operations and Business Head – Owner Services shared, “Expanding operations with the Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru is aligned to the business expansion and the growing demand for our bouquet of 15+ services for our customers. The Center is also designed to power creativity and collaboration amongst the teams as a future-ready workplace, equipped with world class facilities and modern equipment, to elevate employee experience as well.”

Spread across more than 32,000 square feet, the new facility has provisions for recreational activities such as foosball, table tennis, etc.