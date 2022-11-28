magicpin partners with Park+ to unlock exciting new offline shopping experiences

National, 28th November 2022: magic pin, India’s largest platform for local shopping and savings, today announced its partnership with Park+, a super app for car owners, striving to enhance the car ownership experience for its users by making it hassle-free.

The unique partnership will see Park+ and magic pin offer a suite of products and services that bring users of both platforms together. With retail shopping as one of the industries that have seen a sharp revival in 2022 post covid and are expected to be back at pre-covid levels, magic pin helps discover and save at local, offline stores and is doubling down on its efforts to grow further.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, of Park+, said, “Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded brands to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with a magic pin to make offline shopping a delightful experience. We at Park+ have taken something that has historically been painful & intimidating – finding a parking spot and making it effortless. magic pin users will now be able to discover, book, and pay for a parking spot with a smile. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the magic pin.” Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, said, “At magic pin, we’re always looking to make the shopping experience more memorable, whether through the best savings at shops or limited edition products only available with us. With magic pin’s partnership with Park+, shoppers stepping out and using Park+ services will be able to discover amazing shopping offers and discounts!”

This partnership will enable the customers trying to book a parking spot in areas of high footfalls, such as malls and markets, to discover great deals and shopping offers around their location via magic pin. The service will be available in select locations in Delhi such as Pitampura, Janakpuri, Saket, Karol Bagh & Vaishali in time for the festive season shopping and celebrations, with plans to expand to other cities early next year.