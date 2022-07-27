Mahagun Group opens up investment opportunities in its commercial project, Mahagun Marina Wwalk

NCR-based realty company Mahagun Group has come up with exclusive investment opportunities in what is being introduced as India’s first retail park, Mahagun Marina Wwalk.

This mixed-use commercial will be spread over approximately 13 lakh sq ft. It is located at Sector 16B, Greater Noida and is conveniently located near Noida expressway and DND flyover and has great connectivity through metro and airport.

Mahagun Group has this exciting investment propositions in its latest commercial project offering office spaces, retail spaces, anchore store, a hypermarket, superplex, food court, 5-star hotel, restaurant cum bar, and entertainment zone. It has attracted significant traction from several A-rated corporate houses and A-list brands. Mahagun Marina Wwalk is already tied up with India’s leading hospitality chain “VIVANTA” by TAJ. The possession of the retail spaces will begin from December 2024, wheareas the possession of the office space will start from December 2025.

“It is a premium commercial deluxe destination that has something in store for every investor type. Mahagun Group is coming up with a commercial project that is cut above the rest in terms of innovation, magnitude, scale, and experience.” Mr. Amit Jain, Director – Mahagun Group. He added, “Mahagun Marina Wwalk is a first-of-its-kind commercial project and retail park lined with themed gardens, stunning architecture, and modern office and retail spaces giving a superb work and shopping experience.”

It has a well-defined and strategic location, sharing proximity with a plethora of residential societies, key marketplaces and commercial complexes around it.