Mahagun Group Receives The Best Luxurious Project Award In Singapore

22 September 2022,Delhi/NCR: Leading real estate developer of NCR, Mahagun Group, received the ‘Best Luxurious Award’ for its project Mahagun Manorialle at a grand award ceremony held at Singapore. The award show was organised by the mainline publication, Dainik Jagran, under the banner of ‘Jagran Achievers’ Awards 2022’. The award was held to recognise the performers of various segments who have contributed to the country’s economy.

Mahagun Group is one of the most efficient real estate developers in Delhi-NCR and deals in both residential and commercial projects. Its prominent residential project, “Mahagun Manorialle”, gained recognition for being the Most Luxurious Project in the sector. This premium project is a 40 levels of unique luxury condominiums with stunning views of Golf Course from every condominium, located at Sector 128, Noida. It is a mix of modern architecture with all the luxuries that add comfort to the lives of buyers and elevate their standard of living.

“We’re glad to have received this recognition from such a renowned publication. Mahagun Manorialle is one of our luxury projects that are well suited to most buyers and delivers world-class luxury amenities. We feel proud of being rewarded for our efforts of serving the country with efficient projects,” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Director, Mahagun Group.

“Dainik Jagran is a well-known publication, and being recognised by it is a matter of great pleasure. Mahagun Manorialle is a luxury project that has received a positive response from buyers. Receiving an award for a project that is loved by residents is a glad experience, and we will try to deliver the best in the sector in the coming years as well,” said Mr. Amit Jain, Director, Mahagun Group

