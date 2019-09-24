Maharashtra Prison Staff improve their Life Skills

Pune: A two-day workshop to counsel officers and staff of Maharashtra State Prison Deptt was conducted at Daulatrao Jadhav Training Centre, Yerwada in Pune on 16th and 17th September 2019. This workshop was held under the banner of Ujjwal’s System of Productivity (USP), which helps officers and staff re-engineer their minds to cope with life issues, during and after their service. Holding such an event was an outcome of the deep concern of ADG (Prisons) Sunil Ramamnand IPS for the prison staff. Trisharan Enlightenment Foundation, an NGO responded to this concern and arranged for this workshop as a social responsibility.

USP is a pioneering life skill coaching program that was designed and developed by Mr. Ujjwal Uke, retd Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra. The program imparts a scientific technique to discover one’s inner potential and fulfill goals by training & transforming thoughts and by helping them structure their life. It aims to help officers overcome obstacles to living a healthy and peaceful life. The program also includes 40 minutes of a one-on-one coaching session.

Founder of USP, Mr. Uke said “The workshop is about a scientific technique to achieving one’s aspirations. We begin by explaining the theory and then teaching the application to life. I have developed the technique through years of reading and research. My experience as an IAS made me want to help people on how to direct positive commands and to empower them for achieving their objectives.”

While talking about the workshop, the Addl. DG (Prisons) Mr. Sunil Ramanand IPS said “Having an experienced and skilled person like Mr. Ujjwal Uke to conduct this Life Skills workshop was very much required. The workshop will empower us and pave a path towards contentment. I am confident that it will show positive changes in the life of our officers. It will in return give them a happy family life which is our end goal – to have a contented officer.”

The course was attended by more than 30 personnel and had an assertive outcome in harnessing their strengths. Being mindful is the key to emotional health that helps to lead a productive personal and professional life.