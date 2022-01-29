MAHE Establish Hebri Beedu Dr Aravinda Ballal Endowment

Bengaluru, 29th January 2022: The President of MAHE Trust & Chairman of MEMG, Bengaluru – Dr Ranjan R Pai, inaugurated the Memorial Trust in remembrance of Dr Aravinda Ballal.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE , Lt Gen (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, Dr M V Prabhu, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, Dr PLNG Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, Dr Dilp Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE Dr Narayana Sabhahit- Registrar MAHE, and other officials of MAHE, were present to commemorate the occasion.

Aravinda Ballal was born in 24.10.1935 to Sri Hebri Beedu Amba Ballal and Sri Belanje Krishnayya Hegde couple. He completed his primary and secondary education at Christian High School, Udupi and intermediate studies at MGM College, Udupi. He had his MBBS with Post graduation in Medicine at KMC, Manipal and Mangaluru.

He began his career as Medical Officer at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru. He was giving very good services to patients under the guidance of Dr K R Shetty and Dr B M Hegde, the stalwarts in the field of medicine.

In the year 1979, he joined the Department of Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru as Assistant Professor and worked with Dr A Prabhakar Rao, Head of the Department of Medicine. After rendering two decades of services, he retired in 1996 as Professor. He had earned the respect of hundreds of students with his outstanding pedagogy. Then he served as Professor at Yenepoya Medical College from 1999-2013.

When he suffered a paralytic stroke in 2020, his nephew, Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE ensured all necessary facilities for him. He was provided with best healthcare services by his grandniece, Dr Meenakshi A Shetty and Dr M Chakrapani during this period.

Dr Aravinda Ballal who was a bachelor, died on 14.04.2021. Dr H S Ballal conducted his post mortal rituals. Dr Aravinda Ballal donated his entire savings and assets to KMC, which had provided him education, the career of 20 years , and best healthcare services during his illness. It was the earnest desire of Dr Aravinda Ballal that, his entire savings and assets should be pooled and an endowment fund should be created. Dr Aravinda Ballal was providing best healthcare services for the downtrodden people.

Dr Divakar Shetty, retired anesthesiologist, KMC, who had served Dr Ballal contributed ₹63 lakhs. His favourite disciple Dr MV Prabhu, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE contributed ₹10 lakhs, his nephew Dr Sudheerchandra Ballal, Dentist in Udupi contributed 2 lakhs, thus totally amounting to Rs.75 lakhs. MAHE is donating a matching grant of Rs. 75 lakhs to this Endowment, that is being set up with a capital of ₹ 1.5 crore for the purpose of rendering financial assistance to the needy and senior citizen patients.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Dr M V Prabhu, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, and Dr Prakash Harishchandra, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore have put their heart and soul into making this Endowment to fulfil the wishes of Dr Aravinda Ballal.