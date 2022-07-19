Mahindra Electric achieves 50000 Electric 3-Wheelers Milestone with its Treo and e Alfa range

Bangalore, July 2022: Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), the last mile mobility arm of the Mahindra Group, celebrates its 50000 electric 3-wheeler customers milestone this month. Mahindra Electric started its electric 3-wheeler journey with the e Alfa Mini in 2017, and since then has successfully launched the Treo, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and e Alfa Cargo.

Out of all the electric Mahindra 3-wheelers sold, the Treo range has received the maximum awards with some notable mentions being the Global Awards for Excellence in auto retail marketing for electric 3-wheeler of the year 2019 and made-in-India Innovation of the Year by ET Global Automotive Summit 2022 for the Treo and Apollo SCV of the Year 2021and ET Shark Awards 2021 for the Treo Zor.

Suman Mishra, CEO of MEML said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us as we go from strength to strength in building this category, and we are thankful to our satisfied customers for this. Electric Vehicles are helping customers with increased earnings while delivering sustainability and therefore we expect the growth momentum to continue.”

Mahindra Electric has managed to touch the lives of driver partners, allowing them to become entrepreneurs thereby earning more and at the same time be sustainable. The 50000+ strong Mahindra Electric 3-wheeler family has seen several milestones during this journey – we have covered more than 133 Million electric kilometre, saved 27566 metric tonne of CO₂ that otherwise would have required more than 6.1 Lakh trees to be planted, received special recognition award from Apollo CV Magazine for the e Alfa, and also winning the Green Achiever 2022 award at the 3rd edition of the Green Vehicle Expo.