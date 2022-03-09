Mahindra Electric delivers Treo Autos to women beneficiaries in Odisha on the occasion of International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 09, 2022: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mahindra Electric delivered 32 Treo Autos under the Mission Shakti (Self Help Group), in Kendrapara, Odisha. This is an initiative by the Government of Odisha and Mission Shakti for women empowerment in the transport sector. Beneficiaries are members of the SHG Group and the vehicles are funded by Govt of Odisha with a 5-year easy instalment scheme. The delivery of the vehicles was facilitated by Mahindra Channel partners – Oricon Equipment, Cuttack & Utkal Auto, Bhubaneshwar. With the Mahindra Treo electric autos, these women entrepreneurs have an immense earning potential and can help support their families through sustainable methods.