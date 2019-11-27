Mahindra introduces new & advanced variant – ‘Jeeto Plus’ to its mini-truck range

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a part of the US $ 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch ofJeeto Plus,a new variant of the company’s popularJeeto platform. Priced at Rs. 3.46 lac (ex-showroomPune), Jeeto Plus will cater to the evolving logistical needs of businesses.

Developed to enhance the value proposition for its customers, Jeeto Plus comes with an increased payload capacity of 715 kg and cargo length of 7.4 feet.At the same time, at 29.1 kmpl, it retains its best-in-class mileage while maintaining the ruggedness and reliability that has made it so reliable with customers.With the tagline ‘BadiGadi, Badikamai, BadiKamoyabi’, Jeeto Plus offers a winning combination of higher load carrying ability and lower operating costs to its customers. This product is specially designed to cater to the needs of captive segment businessmen and traders and will make transportation of voluminous cargo easier.

Speaking on the new variant,Satinder Singh Bajwa, Business Head- Small Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers an excellent value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise of BadiGadi, Badikamai, BadiKamoyabi’, Jeeto Plusenables the customers to earn more profitability and prosperity. This mini-truck’s stylish looks, car-like comfort and unmatched safety will build on the popularity of the original Jeeto mini-truck. We firmly believe that Jeeto Pluswill make its mark in the Indian market with its qualities and competitive price like our products in other segments”.

Powered by mDura, an all-new Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine, Jeeto Plus is designed for refined performance and delivers fuel efficiency of up to 29.1 km/l. It also offers lower maintenance costs and the ability to carry varied load options effectively. With 30% more mileage, it delivers superior value and fulfils the Mahindra brand promise of bringing prosperity into the lives of its customers by enabling them to increase their earnings.

Jeeto Plus Key Specifications