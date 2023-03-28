Mahindra Logistics and Ascendas-Firstspace announces launch of one million sq. ft. warehouse park in Talegaon, Pune

Bangalore, March 2023: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) – one of India’s largest integrated logistics solutions providers and Ascendas-Firstspace – an industrial real estate developer announces, today, setting up of a new one million square feet of multi-client warehouse park in Talegaon, Pune. With comprehensive connectivity, the entire development will be spread over three phases with the first phase of 0.5 million sq. ft. to be operational by the end of 2023-24.

At the Ascendas-Firstspace Pune Talegaon-II Logistics Park, spread over 40-acres, this is the second project in the micro-market of Ascendas-Firstspace. Talegaon-II is part of the Chakan Talegaon Industrial Corridor (CTIC), which is one of the most important manufacturing clusters in India. The area has been a traditional manufacturing base for large auto, engineering, and electronics companies. The CTIC corridor is currently witnessing significant growth on account of the success of the Make in India program.

For Mahindra Logistics, this will be an important part of MLL’s pan-India network of multi-user facilities, in a strategic industrial cluster. In addition to A-grade warehousing capacity of one million square feet, the facility will also host MLL’s first Automation Technology Centre that focuses on development and deployment of automation technologies on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, ARVR, AGVs and Block-Chain.

Mahindra Logistics modern A-Grade warehouse, located within Chakan Talegaon Industrial Corridor (CTIC), will be designed with the Company’s sustainability standards. It will be developed with a focus recycled construction material, liquid discharge management, renewable energy waste management, and state-of-the-art automation. MLL’s commitment to sustainability ensures the Company, actively invests in making warehousing facilities energy efficient and exceptionally sustainable with a goal of achieving leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for all our multi-client large format warehouses. The facility will be IGBC Gold/Platinum certified with 100% on-site solar powered renewable power.