Mahindra & Mahindra launches a new campaign for the All-New Thar

Mumbai, January 29, 2021: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., in its continuing endeavour to bring to life the brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible,’ has launched a new campaign. The campaign film, with the All-New Mahindra Thar as its protagonist, aims to further build Thar’s appeal with those who seek an adventure-filled lifestyle, a strategy that has propelled the iconic brand to new heights since its latest avatar was launched in October 2020. It aims to connect with the millennials, a growing customer base for the All-New Mahindra Thar, by reflecting their need to challenge the norm and to break away from the mundane by doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way that no one has tried before. The film also connects back to the SUV heritage of Mahindra by incorporating a modern rendition of an iconic Bollywood song that features a Mahindra 4×4 vehicle. Starting today, the film will be amplified via television and on Thar’s social media platforms. The latter will carry the film in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Punjabi.

Film description: The film brings to life the spirit of explore the impossible with a fresh and evocative take on one of the most important and memorable moments in the life of a young couple. Our two protagonists, each in a Thar, appear to be involved in a thrilling chase while enjoying the best of what this powerful 4×4 off-roader has to offer. The viewer follows them as they take on extreme terrain, with each one trying to spur on the other; the ride ends on a high note with duo achieving the impossible, in more ways than one.

Social media links:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgoLNdhwez0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=383729583516334

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mahindra_Thar/status/1487293728847200256

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZTVry5JF2Z/

Downloadable links:

Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam: https://www.sendgb.com/upload/?utm_source=gPBZUi7uzHv

Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu: https://www.sendgb.com/upload/?utm_source=nU5mED7gMHC

Credits:

Brand: All-New Mahindra Thar

Agency Credits: The Womb Communications

Founding Partners: Kawal Shoor & Navin Talreja

Creative Team: Suyash Khabya, Vikrant Wadkar

Planning & Research Team: Rohit Mani

Account Management: Heval Patel & Omkar Kulkarni

Production House Credits: Good Morning Films

Director: Shashank Chaturvedi aka Bob

Executive Producer: Vikram Kalra

Producer: Robin D’Cruz

DOP: Satchith Paulose

Music: Subhajit Mukherjee

Singer Male: Mika Singh

Singer Female: Anushka Manchanda

Original Score (Film: Aradhana)

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

Music Composer: S. D. Burman

Singer: Kishor Kumar

About the All-New Thar: The All-New Thar celebrates 7 decades of M&M’s rich heritage and 4×4 legacy. It offers a unique combination of an iconic design and breath-taking performance, the latter being possible with the powerful 2.0L mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and 2.2L mHawk Diesel engine. Its legendary off-road capability is matched with superior on-road handling and drive quality, while comfort and technology features make this a sophisticated authentic SUV for everyday use. Engineered for world-class safety and with a host of passive and active safety features, the All-New Thar has been rated as the safest off-road SUV by Global NCAP with an adult and child safety rating of 4-stars.