Mahindra Opens XUV300 Bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, announced that bookings for the XUV300, its stylish new Compact SUV model, would begin at Mahindra dealerships across India from today. The eagerly awaited XUV300 will be launched in February 2019.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said “The XUV300 is a very exciting & comprehensive package that will compete with SUVs in the Rs.8-12 Lakh (ex-showroom) price range. The XUV300 promises not just the most fun-to-drive performance in the segment, but also first-in-class hi-tech features & best-in-class safety. Its 7 airbags are the highest number offered on any 5-seater, not just in the Compact SUV segment, but also in the mid-size sedan segment. Segment-first features such as Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control and Front Parking Sensors are thoughtful new features keeping consumer expectations in mind. We are certain that the XUV300 will help us redefine the growing Compact SUV segment in India.”

The XUV300 will offer an exciting and unbeatable combination of head-turning & cheetah-inspired design, ‘fun-to-drive’ performance, first-in-class hi-tech features, best-in-class safety and class-defining interiors.

Head-turning, Cheetah-inspired Design

The XUV300‘s headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Its modern grille, sculpted bonnet, pronounced shoulder & body lines, along with its elevated stance, give the XUV300 a bold and charismatic road presence. The dual LED DRLs and bold LED tail lamps, create an indelible visual signature.

Fun-to-drive performance

The XUV300 will come with both Petrol and Diesel engine options and will deliver a thrilling, fun-to-drive performance. The new model will offer segment-leading torque of 300 Nm for the 1.5L Diesel engine & 200 Nm for the 1.2L Petrol engine.

Best-in-class Safety

The XUV300 will be the first compact SUV to offer 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver, ensuring complete safety for all the occupants. The XUV300 will also offer disc brakes on all 4 wheels as standard on all variants.

First-in-class Hi-Tech features

It will offer segment-first features like Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control & Front Parking Sensors.

Class-defining interiors

The XUV300 will offer best-in-class width & the longest wheelbase creating ample space inside its cabin to comfortably seat 5 adults. The XUV300’s premium leatherette seats, stylish dual-tone dashboard and an electric sunroof, make the in-cabin experience exciting and comfortable.

The XUV300 will be available in 3 variants – W4, W6 & W8. Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 will also come with an option pack variant – W8 (O) – which would have additional technology and safety features.

The XUV300 will be built at the company’s manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra and will be launched in February 2019. Bookings for the XUV300 would be open at Mahindra Dealerships across India and the official brand website, starting today.