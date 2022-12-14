Mahindra Racing Formula E team launch brand new livery at Valencia pre-season testing

Bangalore, December 2022: Mahindra Racing today unveiled its 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship livery at the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain.

The striking red and copper livery will adorn the #8 and #11 Gen3 Mahindra M9Electro race cars, driven this season by British racing driver and Formula E race winner, Oliver Rowland and 2016/17 Formula E Champion, Lucas Di Grassi.

The livery was designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), bringing together a refined design style with innovative electric racing, while also marking the closer collaboration between MADE and Mahindra Racing UK.

Speaking about the livery, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, of Mahindra Racing, stated, “I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia. The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global color trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing’s history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.”

The pre-season test in Valencia will also mark the first official outing for Mahindra Racing’s new CEO, Frederic Bertrand, who joins the team ahead of Season 9. Frederic commented: “I am very excited for this new dawn at Mahindra Racing. It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas. I can’t wait to see the cars hit the track for the first time later today.”

Mahindra Racing unveil its livery at the dawn of a new era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Season 9 will see the debut of the all-new Gen3 car, as well as four exciting new race locations. Following the renewal of Rowland’s contract and the signing of former champion Lucas Di Grassi, the team looks to make a return to the front.

Testing gets underway in Valencia today, Tuesday 13th December and continues on Wednesday 14th, and Friday 16th.

Mahindra Racing has a strong set of partners, including Official Powertrain Partner ZF and e-fluids partner Shell. Maurice Lacroix, the luxury Swiss watchmaker, continues as the Official Timekeeper.

pic credit:Adfactors PR